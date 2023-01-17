Free Background Check Services: Top 4 Sites For Background Checks In 2023

Are you looking for the best free background check service in 2023? Well, you have come to the right place! Here is a list of the best free background check services available online.

We’ve selected these sites after careful research and comparing dozens of parameters so you get only the absolute best services available. Not just that, but these sites offer extremely affordable rates as well.

Find out anything you want to know about anyone, online with our amazing background check services. From personal details to phone numbers and from criminal history to court records, these background checker tools will give you a detailed report on your subject which will contain everything.

Frauds and scams are getting more and more common these days. With these background check services, you can know if the person you’re dealing with is legit or a scammer.

These sites will also help you select the best employees for your company. Conduct a thorough background check on your candidates to find out if they have any criminal and arrest records and if they’re telling the truth on their CVs.

Here is our list of top recommended background check services:

Best Free Background Check Services On The Market

#1. TruthFinder: Overall Best Free Background Check Service of 2023

To start odd our list, we have none other than the overall best free background check service of 2023, TruthFinder. With millions of records available in its online database and thousands of satisfied customers, there is no doubt that TruthFinder is the absolute best out there!

TruthFinder has dozens of exciting features that will amaze you. From reverse phone and address lookup to data suppression and even dark web search results, TruthFinder has the most advanced features to help you get the best results.

With the increasing number of scammers, hackers, and fraudsters, it has become important, more than ever, to protect yourself against all such threats. TruthFinder helps you avoid all kinds of potentially harmful people.

Detailed Background Search

TruthFinder lets you conduct a detailed background search on your subject. After a thorough background check, it gives you a detailed report that has all the essential personal details about that person. You will see all their phone numbers and even their address history.

One of the most important pieces of information TruthFinder reports contains is the person’s criminal and court documents. With this, you can guess if your person has ever had any trouble with the police or if they have any serious cases registered against them in court.

This feature comes in handy especially when you’re hiring new people for yourself or for a company you work with. Criminals and scammers do their best to hide their records, and candidates often lie on their resumes. With a detailed background report, you can easily judge whether the candidate should be selected or not.

Reverse Phone And Address Lookup

Ever gotten a call from an unknown number and you got suspicious? Who was on the other side of the phone? What did they want? With TruthFinder, you can easily find out who was calling you.

TruthFinder phone number report gives you all the details about your mysterious caller. From name, address, and location to other phone numbers being used by them, TruthFinder tells you each and everything there is.

Phone scams are getting very common these days. Believe it or not but every day hundreds of people lose millions of Dollars to these phone fraudsters who entrap people in their vicious scams! With TruthFinder’s reverse phone lookup feature, you can easily know if your caller is legit or a scammer sitting in a foreign country.

Another amazing feature of TruthFinder is the reverse address lookup. With this feature, you can easily find someone’s address and location. This feature helps you track your caller.

Dark Web Searches

Are you getting contacted by someone working on the dark web? Find out with TruthFinder.

Most scammers and hackers are linked to the dark side of the internet! These people can hack all your data and even rob you financially! TruthFinder helps you avoid all such risks with its dark web search feature.

TruthFinder searches the dark side of the internet to find out if your subject has any presence there. It can find out their accounts, websites, and more! Ensure your safety from such people by using TruthFinder.

Legit Data Sources

But where is TruthFinder getting all this data from?

Interestingly, there are a lot of open-source public records made available by government agencies. These records are updated from time to time and contain anyone’s complete criminal and court records.

Court details contain information about someone’s ongoing cases. With TruthFinder background check service, you’ll have your subjects complete court history, if they have any.

TruthFinder updates its database from time to time so you only get the most recent and accurate information possible. You can also get records of county courts with the TruthFinder background search tool.

Pricing

You can try out TruthFinder for free with their 30-day free trial. This trial gives you access to almost all of TruthFinder’s amazing features and last for 30 days! Check out TruthFinder and see if it works for you.

To get hold of additional features you can choose their monthly plan for an affordable monthly fee of only 19 Dollars! This plan gets you all their amazing features and additional perks as well.

TruthFinder has the most affordable rates of all the background check services out there! While other sites ask you to pay up huge amounts for the most basic information, TruthFinder gives you a lot for free.

What Do The Users Have To Say?

TruthFinder has an astonishing customer satisfaction rate. Almost everyone who used TruthFinder was satisfied with the results. You can check out dozens of amazing customer reviews on TruthFinder’s official website.

Pros

Overall best free background check service of 2023

Complete detailed report

Up-to-date information

Data sourced from government agencies

Starting at just 19 Dollars

30-day free trial

Cons

Cannot be used globally

Click here to visit the official website of Truthfinder

#2. Intelius: Best Free Court Records Checker Site

Next up on our list, we have Intelius! One of the best background check services for checking court records online, Intelius ensures that you get the most accurate information possible! With its reliable data sources and a dozen amazing features, Intelius is getting more and more popular every day.

Data Sourcing

Data sourcing is of key importance in background checking. The information you’re getting must be 100 percent reliable and up-to-date. To ensure this, Intelius sources its data only from reliable sources such as government websites and public records.

These government departments update their records from time to time as they change. Intelius updates its database as well so its users can have the best and most accurate results.

There are a lot of background check services out there with outdated databases that give out inaccurate information. This can cause problems in a lot of ways so avoid using them.

Anonymous Searches

One of the best things about Intelius is that it ensures complete user safety and privacy. You are practically invisible while using Intelius. The service ensures complete anonymity.

A lot of fake background check websites record user searches and data. These sites will ask you for a lot of personal information and will sell that information to 3rd party scammer websites. This is a huge risk to your privacy and safety as most of this data does to hackers and scammers who can harm you. Avoid using any such website.

While searching on Intelius, you can rest assured of your privacy. The website protects its data and that of its users. Intelius also does not ask you for any extra personal information.

Recommend Intelius and Get Paid

An amazing feature of Intelius is its affiliate program. This program pays you to recommend Intelius to your friends! Simply recommend Intelius to other people and get 50 Dollars per referral! It’s really as simple as that.

This affiliate program is best for those who sell background check services as a gig on amazon or other sites. These referrals can generate huge revenue as such of these cashes out 50 Dollars.

Custom Search

Find just the information you want with Custom Search results. This feature of Intelius allows you to search for just the specific information you need.

Imagine if you’re just looking for someone’s address and not their complete court and criminal data! Just specify this in the Intelius search bar and you’ll get only that.

This feature can work best for private companies for doing employment background checks while specifying candidates’ employment history. A lot of people lie on their CVs about their work experience and take jobs they’re not fit for. With custom search, you will choose only the best candidates for your company.

Pricing

Pricing is very reasonable as you get complete Intelius features for just 34.95 Dollars! These include family data search, complete court records search, reverse address and phone lookup, criminal background check, and more! All these amazing features at a monthly fee of 34.95 Dollars.

And if you’re not in the mood to pay and just want to try out some features, choose their free trial. This free trial lasts for 6 days so you can try out all of Intelius’s amazing features.

Most background check services are just too expensive, starting at a couple of hundred dollars and going up. Intelius lets you enjoy premium features at an affordable price.

What Do The Users Have To Say?

Intelius has some amazing customer reviews on its official website and you can check them out as well. Users have found Intelius to be extremely helpful, reliable, and safe. One of the features users most love is its complete anonymity and privacy, which most background check companies don’t provide.

Pros

Complete access to up-to-date government records

Best for court records

Criminal background checks

Starting at 34.95 Dollars

6-day free trial

Cons

Paid detailed reports

Click here to visit the official website of Intelius

#3. Instant Checkmate: Top Rated Site For Public Records

Next up on our list, we have one of the top-rated websites for searching public records online, Instant Checkmate.

Instant Checkmate is one of the most well-known background check companies in the market with years of professional experience. The company has been proving its services for a long time and has thousands of satisfied customers. With its amazing features, we hope you’ll love it as well.

Social Media Searches

We are living in the age of social media! Almost everyone is active on social media sites and regularly posts their daily activities. Social media accounts can tell you a lot about a person which is why it is good that you search for them as well during background checks. Instant Checkmate lets you do that in seconds with its amazing social media search feature.

Anyone’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media accounts can be found with this function. Additionally, you can check your own online presence. Use this function to see whether someone has created a false account using your name on any social networking site.

Accurate and Recent Information

It’s important that while searching, you get the most accurate and reliable data available and Instant Checkmate ensures that! It’s interesting how much open-source public records are made available by government organizations. The whole criminal and court histories of every person are kept in these records, which are periodically updated. Instant Checkmate sources all its data from these records.

Moreover, Instant Checkmate regularly maintains its database to ensure that you only receive the most current and accurate information.

Reliable Background Check Service

There are many fake background-checking websites out there that scam users and steal their personal information. A lot of these sites collect users’ data to potentially harm them. Some of these sites even sell this information to 3rd parties. This is why you should be extremely careful while selecting a background check company.

Instant checkmate is one of the most well-known sites in the background check field and it has hundreds of satisfied customers. The website is completely reliable and safe to use. You can give it a try yourself or read hundreds of amazingly positive customer reviews.

Property Records

One of the most unique features Instant Checkmate has is property records search! With this feature, you can easily find out about anyone’s property data, including how much property they own, where, and what kind of property they own.

This feature is best if you’re in the loan lending business and often find it difficult to decide if you should loan money to someone or not. Find out if they have any valuable property to their name with the simple click of a button.

Instant Checkmate also keeps updating its data so you get only the most recent information.

Data Suppression

Data suppression is one of the best features Instant Checkmate has. With this feature, you can easily clean all your record from every online database. Clear your arrest and criminal data instantly with Instant Check mate.

Clearing records from government agencies is usually a long, tiring process and requires a ton of paperwork but Instant Checkmate makes that easy for you! File applications to government-run departments and clear all your outdated records.

Make sure to conduct a background check on yourself before you give a job interview. And if you find anything, use Instant Checkmate’s data suppression feature to clear it in seconds.

Pricing

Instant Checkmate is very affordable. You can get access to all its amazing features by selecting its monthly subscription for just 39 Dollars. The company also offers a free trial which lets you check out their services for as low as 1 Dollar! Get unlimited search for just 1 Dollar by choosing the Instant Checkmate free trial.

What Do The Users Have To Say?

Users have had an amazing experience with Instant Checkmate which is evident from hundreds of positive reviews. Customers love the data suppression feature which lets you clear your record and the social media searches which are extremely helpful in finding social media accounts.

You can check out these reviews on Instant Checkmate’s official website. The site is extremely easy to navigate. You can also reach out to their customer support with any questions or queries that you might have. Their customer support is available 24/7 and you can contact them via phone or email.

Pros

Top rated background check service for public records

Authentic and accurate information

Starting at just 39 Dollars per month

1 Dollar 5-day trial

Amazing customer reviews

Cons

Cannot be used internationally

comparatively expensive

#4. US Search – Best For Searching Criminal Records, Editor’s Pick

Last but not least, we have US Search, the most premium background check company in the US.

US Search is known for its high standards and professionalism. The company is run by highly trained and professional investigators who work to give their customers the best results possible.

US Search offers two kinds of services: paid search and free search. The paid search is more detailed and contains more information whereas the free search has all the basic information about a subject.

Free Background Check

The first kind of service US Search provides is a free background check. This kind of search gives you the most basic details on the person you’re conducting the search on. Free reports include phone number details, criminal records, and address details.

Paid Background Check

We advise choosing the paid background search by US Search if you want a very in-depth report on your subject. This paid service is carried out by experts, therefore the data they produce is entirely accurate.

Background checks conducted by hired professionals are something that only US search offers. It’s interesting to note that a group of highly skilled professionals that do these checks look for even the smallest facts regarding your subject. These reports even contain noncriminal records, death records, and financial records.

Paid background check services are very pricy. But that is not the case with US Search, which offers all its services at an affordable rate.

Privacy and Data Protection

US Search takes the privacy of its users very seriously and has taken effective measures to protect their data. Privacy risks are at an all-time high and there are dozens of fake scam background check websites that exploit user information. Some sites even notify the person you’re searching for about your activities. This can indeed cause a lot of problems.

This is why we recommend only using reliable and trustworthy background check sites that guarantee user data protection and privacy.

Customer Service

US Search customer support is top tier in every way. The company offers fantastic customer care that is available around the clock. You can get in touch with them if you have any inquiries regarding any of their services. They respond quickly when you contact them by phone or email.

Pricing

For 59 dollars, you can select the US Search monthly plan. The company also provides an annual plan, which costs, on average, 50 Dollars each month. The 5-day trial they provide can be purchased for 1.99 Dollars! With this trial, you can use all US Search tools and do an unlimited number of searches for just 1.99 Dollars.

What Do The Users Think?

You can read outstanding client reviews for US Search on the company’s official website. People find the paid searches that are carried out by experts to be extremely accurate and helpful. Another US Search function that is utterly appreciated by its users is data suppression. This feature lets you delete all your records, not only from online databases but from government websites as well.

US Search also helps you send applications to government departs for the removal of your data.

Pros

Top background check services in the US

Complete background information

Data sourced from authentic public records

5-day trial for just 1.99 Dollar

Starting at just 59 Dollars per month

Best customer service

Cons

Relatively expensive service

Can only be used in the

How We Made the List of Top Free Public Data Check Services

Search the internet right now and you’ll find dozens of background check companies offering their services at unbelievable prices! These sites offer unrealistic rates to lure more and more users but in reality, most of them are useless and complete fakes.

It is extremely important that you select the right platform to conduct all your searches as these sites can be used by scammers as well. These people use fake sites to collect user information to conduct fraud and even identity theft! Beware of all such websites.

But who has the time to do all that research on a company? Thankfully for you, we have done all the research and listed the best free background check services out there! Here is a summary of all the parameters we considered while making this list:

Data Source

The data you’re getting out of your background check must be accurate and reliable, which is why you should only choose sites that have legit data sources.

A lot of government agencies provide free open-source public records on their websites. These records can be accessed by anyone and contain the most accurate and up-to-date information. While making this list, we made sure that the services we selected sourced their data from these publicly available records.

All sites mentioned in our list have reliable sources and you can check them out as well.

Features And Services

While making this list, we compared features and services provided by dozens of background check service providers and only selected those with the best available. These services and features include criminal records search, court records search, public records checking, reverse phone and address lookup, data suppression, location, and property history and data.

While choosing any of our sites, be assured that you’ll be getting the absolute best features at an affordable price.

Reliable Sites

There are very few reliable free background check sites out there that actually conduct background checks scam free. As discussed earlier, the majority of background check sites out there are fake, completely useless, or worse, in use by hackers and scammers. These sites collect your data which is used to harm you or steal your identity.

While making this list, we took extra care to only choose platforms that are well-known, reliable, and have a good user base. Most of our background check companies have been around for years and are the absolute best at what they do.

Price Comparison

Background checks are usually very expensive, but that is not the case with our sites. While making this list, we made sure to only include platforms that offered their services at affordable rates. We compared the prices of dozens of platforms to only select the ones that offered the best services while not being too expensive. Their services are neither too cheap nor too expensive.

Moreover, what is best is that almost off of our background check companies offer free trials so you can check them out and try out all their features. What more could you want?

Customer Feedback

Customer feedback can tell you a lot about a company and its services. While making this list, we thoroughly went through and compared customer reviews to only select the ones with the best user feedback.

All these services have amazing customer reviews and you can read them as well on their official sites for assurance.

How To Choose A Free Background Check Service

As discussed earlier, there are many background check services available online. But with so many choices, each with its own pros and cons, how do you select the right one?

Not just that but websites that do background checks could be total frauds as well. On certain websites, you are required to submit all of your personal information. These websites gather user information and sell it to shady businesses that then utilize it for personal profit. So be careful when selecting background check websites.

Our buyer’s guide has everything you need to know to select the best background check platform. Here is a summary of all the factors you should consider before selecting a background check platform for your searches.

Is The Service Legit?

The first thing you need to check before selecting a background check site is if it’s 100 percent legit or not. As discussed before, with the rise of scammers and fraudsters, these sites have become their primary tool to collect user data. With this data, these people decide their next potential target. Stay vigilant of any such shady website.

Background Checker Services do not require your personal data so if a site is asking too many personal questions, close it. We have selected only legit and reputable services that are experienced and known well in the field. So feel confident selecting any of them.

From Where Do They Source Their Data?

Data source matters a lot because the information you’re getting must be accurate and up-to-date. Before selecting a platform, first, check from where it sources all its data. A legit background checker platform should source information only from publicly available records by government agencies. Only then can your data be 100 percent accurate.

Moreover, public records are updated continuously so it is important that your information is the latest as well. Only select sites with up-to-date records.

Transparency and Privacy Protection

Many phony background check websites track user searches and information. These websites will request a large amount of personal information from you and then sell that information to other scamming websites. Your privacy and safety are much at stake since most of this data is accessible to fraudsters and hackers who can cause you damage. Any such website must be avoided.

Select websites that promise your privacy and are completely open. The majority of our websites quickly remove your data after use, protecting your privacy when searching for records online. When using these sites to do searches, you remain entirely anonymous. Most of these won’t even ask you the most basic questions about yourself, let alone in-depth ones.

Am I Getting The Best Value For Money?

Make sure to compare prices before selecting your background check service. Ensure that you’re getting the best value for your price. Do not select companies that are too expensive.

We have compared the prices of dozens of sites and given you the most affordable ones with the best features. All of these are neither too expensive nor too cheap but lie in the affordable range. So be assured that you’re getting the best price.

Check Customer Reviews

Customer reviews can tell you a lot so make sure to read them thoroughly! You can find out prior user experiences with the platform and whether they’re satisfied or not. You can also find out whether the website is safe and protects your privacy. So make sure to go through reviews before selecting a site.

All background check companies mentioned in our list have amazing customer reviews and you can check them out as well.

FAQs About Free Background Check Services

Q1. What is a background check?

A background check helps you find out a person’s past history and determine if they are potentially harmful or not. With a background check, you can avoid potentially harmful people such as scammers, hackers, and people with a record of abuse and violence.

Q2. Why run a background check?

Run background checks to make wise decisions about people in your life. Find out if your new friend, a date, or someone new at work is actually who they say they are with a quick background check. Whenever you feel suspicious about a person, simply run a thorough background check and clear all your doubts.

Q3. How much does a background check service charge?

Background check services have varied rates. There are paid as well as free search offering services included in our list. Free background checks contain basic information about your subject whereas paid searches are highly detailed and conducted by trained professionals. All background check services included in our list lie in the affordable range so be rest assured that you’re getting the right price.

Q4. What does a background check show?

A background check can show you a wide range of information about your subject. From basic personal details, you can find out anyone’s criminal and arrest records, employment history, property details, number details, address, social media accounts, court records, and even their exact location.

Q5. How long does a background check take?

A background check can take from a few seconds to even hours and days depending on how detailed it is. Free background checks which give you the most basic information are usually quick, taking only a few seconds, whereas paid searches which are highly detailed can take hours and even days! Since paid searches are done by professionals, they require more time.

Q6. Can I do a background search on myself?

Yes, you can easily do a background check on yourself on any of our mentioned sites. Do a thorough background check on yourself before applying for a job and see if you’re clean or not. You can also use the data suppression feature to get rid of any such red flags.

Q7. What causes a red flag on a background check?

Criminal records and a history of abuse and violence can cause huge red flags on a background check. If a person is in the sex offender registry, it is a huge red flag. Avoid people with these red flags as much as possible.

Q8. Are background checks legal?

Yes, background checks are completely legal. These checks help you protect yourself against potentially harmful people and are hundred percent lawful.

Final Thoughts

Background checks help you make wise decisions about the people in your life, as you can easily avoid potential threats. You can get to know their past records and criminal history easily.

There are a lot of free background check services available online, each of them with its own pros and cons. However, our list has the best options out there that will help you protect your personal information. We have done careful and thorough research, comparing dozens of parameters to select only the absolute best background check services in our list.

Select any one of them with confidence, knowing that you’re getting the best service. Good luck and stay safe.