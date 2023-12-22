Foss Waterway Management-NOTICE OF VESSEL SALE

NOTICE OF VESSEL SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Foss Waterway Management will sell by public sale a McCuen; Reg #ZV33568116, HULL ID WNZ0758FK868; Decal Number WN8249NW, including her engines, machinery, and appurtenances. The sale will also include all personal property on board, unless removed by the owner prior to sale. The sale will be conducted on Monday January 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at slip side at Delin Docks Marina, 1616 East D. Street, Tacoma, WA 98421. The last known owner of the vessel is Thomas Cold 18217 Elkhorn Blvd E, Orting WA 98360 and 1616 E D St. 2-12, Tacoma WA 98421-1621. The purpose of the sale is to recover moorage and storage fees and to dispose of the abandoned boat.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, please contact Foss Waterway Management at (253) 572-2524.

IDX-988568

December 22, 2023