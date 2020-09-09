City of Fircrest

Fircrest City Council-Notice of Public Hearing

Fircrest City Council-Notice of Public Hearing

by Ken Spurrell

Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on September 22, 2020, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on a 6-month extension of Ordinance No. 1654 relating to the adoption of a moratorium prohibiting the submission or acceptance of any development applications for new development, additions, and alterations in the property comprised of 44 acres, located at the northwest corner of the city, bounded by 19th Street West and Mildred Street West, zoned Commercial Mixed Use and Residential-30, and proposed to be designated as a Countywide Center in the countywide planning policies, said moratorium to be in effect while the City performs the activities described in this ordinance.

Individuals who desire special accommodations should contact the Fircrest City Clerk at least 48 business hours prior to this meeting. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

IDX-908143

September 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Related Stories

City of Fircrest-BID ADVERTISEMENT
City of Fircrest-BID ADVERTISEMENT
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED
City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Fircrest-BID ADVERTISMENT
City of Fircrest-BID ADVERTISMENT
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Fircrest-ALAMEDA AVENUE GRIND & OVERLAY PROJECT
City of Fircrest-ALAMEDA AVENUE GRIND & OVERLAY PROJECT
 By Ken Spurrell
Subscribe
TO TACOMA
DAILY INDEX
LEARN MORE