Fast Brain Booster Reviewed

Fast Brain Booster is a cognitive supplement available exclusively through FastBrainBooster.com.

By taking one capsule of Fast Brain Booster daily, anyone can purportedly repair mental sharpness, boost mental alertness, and improve memory and attention within weeks, according to the official website.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Fast Brain Booster and how it works today in our review.

What is Fast Brain Booster?

Fast Brain Booster is a nutritional supplement formulated by a neuroscientist named David Clark.

David and his team market Fast Brain Booster primarily to older adults who have noticed recent cognitive changes. Maybe you’re forgetting small things or neglecting certain areas of your life.

Some memory problems are normal with age. Others are the sign of a degenerative brain condition – like Alzheimer’s or dementia.

By taking one capsule of Fast Brain Booster daily, you can purportedly improve brain health, repair your brain, and restore your perfect memory and focus, among other benefits – all without expensive drugs, ridiculous brain exercises, or strenuous mental efforts.

Whether dealing with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or general forgetfulness, you could get the support you need with Fast Brain Booster. The supplement aims to be the ultimate brain booster for men and women of all ages.

Fast Brain Booster Benefits

Fast Brain Booster is marketed to any older adults who want to boost cognition regardless of age. Some people take Fast Brain Booster for specific conditions. Others take it for general cognition and mental sharpness.

Here are some of the advertised benefits of Fast Brain Booster, according to the official website:

Get rid of the neuron killing microbes that cause Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and other degenerative brain conditions

Shield yourself against any microbes that might threaten your body

Keep your perfect cognitive functions for years to come

Activate your body’s natural defense system against long and short-term memory degradation

Boost thinking, improve concentration, enhance mental focus, and strengthen immunity

Target the root cause of degenerative brain disease and memory loss issues

How Does Fast Brain Booster Work?

Fast Brain Booster claims to work by targeting the root cause of degenerative brain conditions.

Scientists aren’t completely sure what causes Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other degenerative brain conditions. However, it appears to be linked to genes, the immune system, aging, diet, lifestyle, and other factors.

However, David Clark and the Fast Brain Booster team claim otherwise. They claim degenerative brain conditions have “zero” to do with these factors. Instead, they’re caused by an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants within the body.

Here’s how David Clark and his team explain the causes of degenerative brain conditions on the official Fast Brain Booster website:

“The problem…is an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in the body, which slowly, but surely, leads to cell and tissue damage, wreaking havoc in your brain and on your overall cognition health, while slowly lowering your cognitive functions.”

This imbalance is the reason why some people in their 90s have perfect cognition – and others start to decline in their 50s and 60s.

Who Created Fast Brain Booster?

Fast Brain Booster was created by a man named David Clark, who describes himself as a specialist in neuroscience.

David was motivated to create a cognitive health supplement after witnessing his 65-year old father struggle with degenerative brain disease.

David claims to have firsthand patient treatment experience. Over the years, many people have come to him for help, including those with brain deterioration. Despite his experience as a neuroscience specialist, David was frustrated he was unable to treat these patients.

David’s father was experiencing symptoms of degenerative brain disease. One day, David’s father boiled some water for tea, then left the house and forgot about it. The house nearly burned down. David’s father couldn’t remember anything.

According to David, his father had advanced degenerative brain disease:

“When the results came in, my heart was broken into scattered pieces…his brain cells were at an advanced degree of degradation…It was so bad, I was surprised something like this hadn’t happened sooner.”

David prescribed medication to his father to slow down the degradation. However, he didn’t just want to slow the degradation: he wanted to reverse it and cure the condition entirely.

Despite David’s efforts, his father was later admitted to the hospital. While visiting his father in the hospital, David met a friendly doctor named Dr. Rakoto who revealed a secret treatment for brain disease.

Dr. Rakoto & Fast Brain Booster

David Clark partnered with a Madagascar-based doctor named Dr. Rakoto to develop Fast Brain Booster.

Dr. Rakoto worked for big pharmaceutical companies and had dealt with thousands of cases of extreme brain deterioration over the years.

Being from Madagascar, Dr. Rakoto knew about the unique plants on the island. Over 90% of plants and animals on Madagascar are unique to that island.

Dr. Rakoto reviewed David’s father’s case and recommended taking specific herbs and plants. Dr. Rakoto claimed the condition was caused by gut issues – not brain issues. By taking a supplement for gut health, David’s father could improve symptoms of the condition.

Fast Brain Booster & Degenerative Brain Disease

Fast Brain Booster is marketed mostly to older adults concerned about declining memory and cognition. Although the website does not mention Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or other degenerative brain conditions by name, the supplement appears to be marketed to those with degenerative brain conditions and their loved ones:

“If you or one of your loved ones have been forgetting small things or noticing you or them are neglecting important things and are afraid that one day you might not be able to remember the faces of your loved ones anymore…Then today your world is about to change forever.”

David Clark also repeatedly refers to “this disease,” claiming over 10 million people in the United States suffer from brain degradation. The website also makes various references to “AD,” or Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, 50% of seniors experience some kind of memory loss or other cognitive issues as they age.

By taking Fast Brain Booster, “your brain gets 100% restored,” according to the official website. In fact, Dr. Rakoto claims he has personally treated patients with this method and observed 100% recoveries – on both a short-term and long-term basis.

Fast Brain Booster Targets the Root Cause of Brain Dysfunction

According to the team that made Fast Brain Booster, degenerative brain disease has “zero” to do with genetics, lifestyle, or diet; instead, it’s related to gut health.

Over time, microbes in your gut pass through your intestinal wall and into your bloodstream. These microbes flourish when you have bad gut health. It’s a sneaky infection that occurs over time. You may not notice symptoms at first. Gradually, however, the microbes infect your gut and take over your brain:

“…the real root cause of brain deterioration is not found inside your brain, but inside your gut.”

Ultimately, this infection leads to lack of focus, memory loss, and “even AD [Alzheimer’s disease],” according to David Clark and Dr. Rakoto.

Microbes in your gut can trigger degenerative brain conditions. Those microbes include Aspergillus, Fusarium, Candida, Curvularia, Penicillium, Rhizopus, and Mucor microbes, among others. There are too many microbes for your body to fight individually. Over time, your body succumbs to these microbes, leading to brain dysfunction.

Fast Brain Booster claims to “flush out this poison” causing the microbe infection, cleansing your gut and clearing away brain dysfunction.

What to Expect After Taking Fast Brain Booster

Fast Brain Booster works in a three-step process to restore the natural links in your brain. According to the makers of Fast Brain Booster, degenerative brain damage is reversible. The ingredients in Fast Brain Booster go to work quickly to provide significant effects.

Here is the three-step process that occurs after you take Fast Brain Booster:

Step 1) Your Body Absorbs the Powerful Nutrients

Each capsule of Fast Brain Booster contains 14 active ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. These ingredients come from all over the world. The ingredients have two jobs:

First, they flush out toxic microbes damaging the link between neurons and causing the degenerative brain condition.

Second, they nourish and repair the broken brain cells, reversing the degradation using 100% natural ingredients.

Step 2) Fast Brain Booster Stops Nerve Cell Degradation

For the second step, Fast Brain Booster claims to stop nerve cell degradation. If your nerve cells continue to degenerate, then you’ll experience increased symptoms of degenerative brain disease. The nutrients in Fast Brain Booster claim to stop this effect at the source by “sending purifying signals through your bloodstream and guts.”

Key ingredients in this step include N-acetyl L-carnitine, described as an “amazing remedy” to empower brain cells.

Step 3) Fast Brain Booster Heals the Brain and Fights Disease

For the third and final step, Fast Brain Booster begins to heal the brain and fight back against degenerative brain disease.

Now that the links in your brain have been restored, the brain can start to heal itself and fight the disease. The ingredients include inflammation-reducing agents, for example, along with other ingredients from traditional medicine. Together, these ingredients give your brain all it needs to fight back against brain conditions.

David Clark Improved his Father’s Brain Function with Fast Brain Booster

David’s father had brain degradation so severe that he was admitted to hospital for a long-term stay. After talking to Dr. Rakoto about a natural solution, David decided to test the method on his father.

Soon after taking Dr. Rakoto’s recommended formula, David’s father made a rapid recovery – despite appearing to suffer from a severe case of Alzheimer’s disease or a similar degenerative brain condition.

Here’s what happened after David’s father started taking Dr. Rakoto’s formula:

David’s father took the supplement for a few days with no signs of improvement.

One day, however, David’s father woke up and started to have a normal conversation with David.

David claims there was “no strange behavior, no memory fuzziness, no eye staring into the abyss” with his father. Instead, they were talking “like nothing ever happened.”

David’s father underwent neurological testing to see if there were any changes. A few months earlier, David had an extremely advanced stage of brain degradation. After taking Fast Brain Booster, however, tests revealed “his brain cells and brain cell links were fully restored” and there were no traces of brain deterioration.

David’s father “started to remember everything.” The formula reduced his depression, anxiety, and mood swings. According to the official website, David’s father appeared to make a full recovery from his degenerative brain condition after taking Fast Brain Booster for just a few weeks.

Motivated by his father’s success, David wanted to share his formula with the world and help others dealing with degenerative brain conditions.

Fast Brain Booster Clinical Trial

You should be skeptical any time a supplement claims to alleviate Alzheimer’s disease and other degenerative brain conditions. However, David Clark and his team claim to have conducted a clinical trial to verify the supplement works as advertised.

Here’s how that clinical trial worked:

After using his father as a guinea pig for Fast Brain Booster and witnessing a significant improvement in his degenerative brain condition, David wanted to test the remedy on more volunteers.

David posted an ad online looking for volunteers. The group included young men and women with minor memory issues. It also included older adults with advanced, clinically-proven brain damage “who barely remembered their loved ones.”

The trial consisted of 270 volunteers, making it one of the largest clinical trials in brain health supplement history.

Within “just a few weeks” of taking Fast Brain Booster for the first time, 98% of participants improved cognitive functions.

Participants reported elevated energy levels, reduced headaches, and less stress and anxiety.

Within a few more weeks of taking Fast Brain Booster, 100% of participants “had fully recovered their memory and improved mental health,” according to David.

The group also experienced other health benefits after taking Fast Brain Booster, including normalized blood pressure, a reduced risk of respiratory infections, improved digestion, improved circulation, sharper vision, and even stronger muscles, among other benefits.

Many of the volunteers conducted tests that “demonstrated no signs of brain damage.” Despite having a clinically-proven brain disease just weeks earlier, volunteers appeared to be perfectly healthy.

Normally, researchers would publish a clinical trial like this in a peer-reviewed journal. However, Dr. Rakoto claims he tried to publish the trial but was denied. Big pharmaceutical companies didn’t want the formula impacting profits.

In follow-up research, over 12 independent labs around the world have tested the program on 3,200 men and women from 6 countries. All of these studies showed Fast Brain Booster delivered similar results, rapidly alleviating even the most serious degenerative brain conditions, according to the official website.

Fast Brain Booster Ingredients

Fast Brain Booster contains a blend of 14 vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts. Many of these ingredients trace their roots to Madagascar. Others are from Africa, Asia, or the rainforests of Brazil.

Here are all of the ingredients in Fast Brain Booster and how they work, according to the official website:

Ginkgo Biloba: Used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years, ginkgo biloba leaf has a long history of use in targeting physical and cognitive conditions. Today, studies show ginkgo biloba can support memory and thinking and enhance brain functions. Although no study has shown ginkgo biloba leaf can reverse degenerative brain disease, some studies have linked ginkgo biloba to modest improvements in memory and cognition.

Phosphatidylserine: Phosphatidylserine is a fatty substance linked to neuron health. Your neurons need certain types of fats to protect themselves against degradation. Fatty acids create the myelin sheath that protects neurons, for example, and allows them to circulate your body. According to the official Fast Brain Booster website, phosphatidylserine “not only prevents memory loss and mental decline but it will boost your brain power.” It can also improve short-term memory, mood, and concentration.

St. John’s Wort: Fast Brain Booster contains St. John’s wort, an herbal medicine that “works in a similar way to standard antidepressant medication,” according to the makers of Fast Brain Booster. The natural plant increases serotonin and noradrenaline levels, both of which are critical for mood. It can also help with anxiety, seasonal affective disorder, and viral infections.

L-Glutamine: L-glutamine is an amino acid crucial for nerve health. According to the makers of Fast Brain Booster, the L-glutamine in the supplement increases the production of glutamine while also maintaining neurotransmitter balance.

N-Acetyl L-Carnitine: N-acetyl L-carnitine is a specific type of amino acid designed for absorption. According to the official website, N-acetyl L-carnitine (ALCAR) purifies the bloodstream and guts by empowering your brain cells, helping your brain start to restore itself.

9 Other Ingredients: Each serving of Fast Brain Booster contains 14 total ingredients, including the five listed above and nine additional ingredients. These other ingredients can support cognition, boost memory, and target the root cause of degenerative brain dysfunction, among other benefits, according to the official website.

Fast Brain Booster Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The two men who created Fast Brain Booster, David Clark and Dr. Rakoto, claim to have treated thousands of patients over the years. After struggling to see results with pharmaceuticals, they started to recommend Fast Brain Booster and similar formulas to patients.

Here are some of the reviews shared by David Clark and Dr. Rakoto’s patients online, among other Fast Brain Booster users:

David Clark, the man who created Fast Brain Booster, claims his father recovered completely from an advanced stage of degenerative brain disease thanks to the supplement. His father’s condition was so bad he nearly burned down the house. He was also hospitalized and unable to hold a normal conversation. After taking Fast Brain Booster, he cleared up his condition within weeks and is now 100% recovered.

One customer describes Fast Brain Booster as “a miracle” because it improved his memory and gave him more energy and happiness.

Another customer praised Fast Brain Booster for giving him powerful results within a few days, claiming he has better focus and clarity in a stressful world.

Fast Brain Booster is popular with customers of all ages, and adults in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond have left positive reviews for the supplement.

One man claims he feels brighter, more alert, and less mentally foggy after taking Fast Brain Booster, and he recommends the supplement to anyone looking to safeguard their memory and brain health.

According to the official website, over 93,600 people have already experienced the benefits of Fast Brain Booster, making it one of the bestselling neurological supplements in history.

Fast Brain Booster Pricing

Fast Brain Booster is priced at $69 per bottle. The ordinary retail price is $176 per bottle. You can save even more money by buying 3 or 6 bottles of Fast Brain Booster at once.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Fast Brain Booster online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + $4.99 Shipping

$69 + $4.99 Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

Fast Brain Booster Refund Policy

Fast Brain Booster has a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a refund within 60 days of your purchase if you’re unhappy for any reason.

Returns Address: 19965 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

About Fast Brain Booster

Fast Brain Booster was developed by a neuroscience specialist named David Clark, who partnered with a man named Dr. Rakoto to create the formula. David discloses limited information about his experience and education. However, he claims to prescribe drugs to patients, which suggests he’s a board-certified doctor.

David claims he and Dr. Rakoto “have made a good amount of money during our medical careers,” which is why he’s not selling Fast Brain Booster to make money. Instead, he’s selling the supplement out of the goodness of his heart.

You can contact the Fast Brain Booster customer service team via the following:

Email: support@fastbrainbooster.com

Final Word

Fast Brain Booster is a nutritional supplement marketed to adults concerned about memory loss, degenerative brain disease, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and other conditions.

Whether dealing with a condition yourself or witnessing a loved one struggle, Fast Brain Booster claims to help. The supplement, developed by two doctors, claims to target the root cause of degenerative brain disease: microbes in your gut.

By taking one capsule of Fast Brain Booster daily, you allow the 14 active ingredients to go to work, boosting memory, cognition, and overall energy.

By taking one capsule of Fast Brain Booster daily, you allow the 14 active ingredients to go to work, boosting memory, cognition, and overall energy.

