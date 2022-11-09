Escape Bag Blueprint Reviews – 37 Must-Have Survival Kit Items Guide (Read This)

Danger always comes unannounced, and it could have drastic consequences if you are unprepared or do not have the necessary tools. This is why survival bags and rescue kits are essential. Whether you are going out for an adventure or a vacation, having the appropriate tools can be highly resourceful. In case of emergencies, the tools make all the difference. They are the only thing standing between life and death. So, ensuring that you have the appropriate tools to help you through any adversary is essential. And that they are reliable and efficient.

So, what tools should I carry with me? Well, that highly depends on your adventure and the environmental setting you are stuck in. While some tools may be different for different locations, knowing what to carry and how to use them makes all the difference.

When it comes to survival kits, most people search for them online and buy what looks appealing to the eye. That is certainly not the case regarding an actual survival kit. Aesthetic does not translate to resourcefulness and, most definitely, not to efficiency. There are fewer kits available on the market that offer what they market; the rest are mostly just fancy toys of poor quality to play with.

As far as real-life emergencies are concerned, you cannot take a risk. You cannot afford to settle for poor quality. And you can not compromise on the quality. Luckily, there is a guide that can help you understand the basics of survival; it’s called The Escape Bag Blueprint. It is the real deal, composed by a CIA operative and a survival expert.

What is the Escape Bag Blueprint?

The Escape Bag Blueprint is a detailed guide that covers the essentials of survival. The guide talks about 37 life-saving items. These items are a perfect fit for any scenario and environment. Furthermore, the author uses visual elements, recounts personal experiences, mentions products, and provides insight into the survival business. Unlike other guides, this one is composed through experimentation and real-life experiences.

How does the Escape Bag Blueprint work?

The Escape Bag Blueprint is a walkthrough of the survival basics, from A to Z. The guide primarily discusses the 37 items needed for survival. According to the guide, these 37 items are all necessary to keep you alive in a life-threatening situation. A combination of any of these 37 items can be used to survive any environment. The guide elaborates on how to use these tools, what to use in different environments and how to stay alive. Visual elements are also added in the guide to simplify the art of survival further. The guide also talks about how plenty of survival kits on the market offer little to no innovative tools. The guide states only 37 elements, all of that are required to live through an emergency.

Features of the Escape Bag Blueprint

What makes the guide more interesting is the fact that it has been composed by a former CIA operative. He assisted the agency in covert operations across different countries. Throughout his service, he faced grave dangers but almost always made it out alive. Thanks to the tools he carried with him. The author wishes to share the information so that The Escape Bag Blueprint helps people look out for themselves better. And put themselves out of shaky situations.

One of the features includes a pictorial representation of the survival elements and the way to use them. This is so that the reader can understand the use of tools clearly. Some of the tools mentioned in the guide include a gun, a knife, a water purifier that can purify hundreds of gallons, and much more.

The guide also further elaborates on the use of these items in different settings. Moreover, the suggestion of the 37 items is further strengthened by the guide’s suggestion of the tools. The author also claims that while big bags are a great aesthetic, a large bag does not equate to resourcefulness. The author has a point of view that complicated-looking bags do more harm than good.

The bag should be reliable, simple, and spacious. Luckily, the author has mentioned the bag in the guide as well. This bag includes multiple compartments and can easily store the 37 essential items without them being too heavy. The guide also discusses a water-purifying gadget that can prove very useful in environments where water is dirty. This device is capable of filtering water from highly unhygienic and dirty water bodies and can protect the lives of hundreds of thousands of individuals. Similarly, more items, including a knife, heating elements, snacks, and others, are elaborated on in the guide.

Who is it for?

The Escape Bag Blueprint is for anyone interested in survival and coming home with a story to tell. Regardless of the situation, the guide includes basic tips that can come in handy at any time.

Pricing

The product can be bought online. However, at the time being, the product is offered for free. The only cost included is the $9.95 postage expense. The rest is all free.

Refund Policy

In case you do not like the product, you can return the product within 60 days and claim a complete refund.

FAQs

Is the guide effective?

The Escape Bag Blueprint is created by a CIA operative who shares his personal experiences when it comes to survival. The experience behind this guide makes it highly effective.

How can I return the product?

Either get in touch with customer support or send the product back to the following address;

124 S. Main Street, Suite 4090, Cedar City, Utah 84720 USA.

Final thoughts on the Escape Bag Blueprint

So, if you are tired of investing in useless survival guides, this is the opportunity for you to learn the difference. The escape bag blueprint is an ultimate guide that has been composed through research and experimentation. So, what are you waiting for? Buy yourself it.

