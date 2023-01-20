DoFasting Appetite Suppressant Reviews: Essential Fiber Complex That Works?

DoFasting is an appetite suppressant supplement designed to help you stick to your diet goals.

By taking one serving of DoFasting daily, you can reduce hunger cravings, avoid snacking, and control your appetite to help you lose weight.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the made-in-California appetite suppressant supplement today in our review.

What is DoFasting?

DoFasting is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of multiple types of fiber.

When you take one serving of DoFasting, you’re giving your body a strong dose of fiber. That fiber soaks up water in your stomach, tricking your body into feeling fuller than it actually is.

Each serving of DoFasting contains a science-backed fiber complex with glucomannan and cellulose. You can keep cravings at bay to help stick to your diet goals.

DoFasting is primarily designed to make fasting easier. If you are following an intermittent fasting weight loss program, for example, then DoFasting can make it easier to avoid cravings between meals. You can continue fasting to stick to your weight loss goals.

Here’s how the makers of DoFasting explain the benefits of their formula:

“Just one packet of DoFasting Box’s scientifically proven fiber complex, with glucomannan and cellulose, is enough to keep your cravings at bay for the entirety of your fasting window. DF Box will fill you up without derailing your fast, helping you stay on track towards your weight-loss goals.”

Your body doesn’t absorb fiber. It passes right through you, which means you can take one serving of DoFasting without breaking your fast.

DoFasting is available online through DoFasting.com, where it’s priced at around $69.99 for a one month supply (30 servings).

DoFasting Benefits

According to DoFasting.com, the appetite suppressant supplement offers benefits like:

Improve your health

Multiply the results of intermittent fasting

Avoid uncomfortable hunger pangs and appetite cravings

Enjoy 100% natural, science-based ingredients

Nourish gut health, reduce bloating, and lower cholesterol

How Does DoFasting Work?

To achieve the benefits above, DoFasting contains a strong dose of fiber. In fact, many of the benefits of taking DoFasting are the same benefits as increasing fiber intake.

95% of American adults don’t get their daily recommended intake of fiber. That’s a problem, because it can lead to digestive issues, bloating, appetite cravings, and more.

To help, many people take a fiber supplement. DoFasting contains two of the most popular sources of fiber, including glucomannan and cellulose. These two types of natural fiber can help you feel full while physically pushing waste out of your body, helping to achieve targeted digestive health effects and weight loss.

Your body doesn’t absorb the ingredients in DoFasting, which is why you can take one serving of the supplement without breaking your fast. DoFasting passes through your system to achieve targeted effects – but it doesn’t break your fast or get absorbed like fats, proteins, or carbs. Because fiber has no macronutrients, it keeps you in a state of fasting and helps you remain in fat-burning ketosis for as long as possible.

DoFasting Ingredients

DoFasting contains two active ingredients, including glucomannan and cellulose. Both are popular types of fiber linked to digestive health, weight loss, and more.

Here’s how each ingredient in DoFasting works:

Glucomannan: DoFasting contains glucomannan, which is a 100% natural dietary fiber. It acts as an agent by signaling your brain to stop craving food and focus on burning fat instead. Your body doesn’t digest fiber like it digests fats, proteins, or carbs; instead, fiber simply passes through your body. There’s no macronutrient value, allowing you to remain in ketosis as long as possible. Glucomannan also absorbs water in your stomach, increasing in size to trick your brain into thinking you’re full. This can suppress hunger and help your body control its appetite.

Cellulose: DoFasting contains cellulose, described as “an eco-dietary fiber extracted from ‘sun-fed’ plants.” By taking the cellulose in DoFasting daily, you can purportedly help cleanse the colon and improve digestion. It’s also a popular safe, natural, and effective way to relieve constipation, cleanse the body, and speed up the fat burning process. The cell walls of vegetables are made from cellulose, which is one reason why vegetables are packed with fiber.

Because of these two ingredients, DoFasting aims to be the ultimate essential fiber complex.

What to Expect After Taking DoFasting

According to the makers of DoFasting, you can experience the following effects after taking DoFasting for the first time:

Prolong Fasts and Speed Up Weight Loss: Intermittent fasting is proven to help with weight loss, and many people naturally consume fewer calories when intermittent fasting. DoFasting is designed to prolong your fasts to speed up weight loss results, helping you maximize the time you spend in ketosis.

Avoid Uncomfortable Hunger Pangs: Fasting is a great way to lose weight because you deprive your body of calories. However, fasting can also lead to hunger pangs. DoFasting helps you avoid hunger pangs by filling up your stomach. Despite containing just 10 calories per serving, DoFasting contains two sources of fiber that soak up water in your stomach, helping you feel fuller for longer.

Naturally Lower Bad Cholesterol and Overall Cholesterol: Many people take fiber supplements daily for cholesterol. Studies show increasing fiber intake can help balance cholesterol. According to DoFasting.com, the formula naturally lowers both LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and overall cholesterol, which can help to support heart health and overall cardiovascular health.

Cleanse the Colon: Many people believe in the power of cleansing their colon. Cleansing your colon could reduce the risk of disease. It can also help to refresh and rejuvenate the body.

Lower the Risk of Developing Colon Cancer: DoFasting claims to do more than just cleanse the colon. According to the official website, the formula “cleanses the colon lowering the risk of developing colon cancer.” Although studies show detoxes have little impact on colon cancer risk, maintaining a clean colon can help with colon cancer risk.

Lowers the Risk of Diabetes by Slowing the Absorption of Sugar: Some foods have high glycemic indexes while others have low glycemic indexes. The difference, in many cases, is their fiber content. Because DoFasting has high fiber content, it can slow the absorption of sugar into your body, helping to support healthy blood sugar. In fact, DoFasting even “lowers the risk of diabetes,” according to the official website.

Improve Skin Health: DoFasting claims to give your skin a healthy glow. When you get more fiber in your diet, you help cleanse your body. DoFasting can improve your skin health to give your skin a healthy, clean glow.

Feed Friendly Bacteria in your Intestines: DoFasting contains two types of fiber that act as prebiotics, which means they feed bacteria in your gut. These types of fiber give your gut bacteria the fuel they need to remain active and proliferate throughout your gut. If you have poor gut health, then adding more fiber to your diet could help.

Stay in Fat Burning Ketosis for As Long As Possible: DoFasting keeps you in a fat burning state of ketosis for as long as possible. When you take DoFasting, you don’t break your fast; instead, the formula contains just 10 calories along with fiber your body doesn’t absorb. You can feel fuller after taking DoFasting – all without breaking your fast or leaving the fat burning state of ketosis.

DoFasting Versus Other Appetite Suppressants

You can find other appetite suppressants sold online and in stores today. Some appetite suppressants work in a similar way to DoFasting, using fiber to fill up your stomach. Others, however, work in different ways to trick your brain into thinking it’s full:

Many appetite suppressants target your brain’s adrenal gland, blocking hunger signals to your body

Other appetite suppressants, including DoFasting, user fiber to soak up water in your stomach, tricking your brain into thinking you’ve eaten a large meal, which can help reduce appetite and hunger pangs

Overall, the goal of all appetite suppressants is to naturally reduce the amount of food you eat. With DoFasting, you can achieve that result simply by using natural sources of fiber.

Scientific Evidence for DoFasting

DoFasting contains two active ingredients to suppress your appetite and help you stick to your fast. Both ingredients are backed by significant research showing they can help you feel full while remaining in a state of fasting. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence supporting the ingredients in the DoFasting Appetite Suppressant below.

The first active ingredient in DoFasting is glucomannan. One of the largest studies on glucomannan and weight loss was published in 2013. Researchers gave 1.33g of glucomannan or a placebo daily to a group of 53 overweight adults. Researchers found glucomannan supplements were well-tolerated over an 8-week period. However, researchers did not find any difference in weight loss, body composition, hunger/fullness, or lipid or glucose levels between the glucomannan group and the placebo group.

A 1984 study found different results. In that study, participants took two 500mg capsules of glucomannan fiber (from konjac root) daily or a placebo one hour before each of the three meals of the day. After 8 weeks, researchers found participants had lost an average of 5.5lbs while also significantly reducing LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and overall cholesterol levels. Participants also experienced no side effects.

In a glucomannan review study published in 2020, researchers sought to determine if glucomannan supplementation could genuinely lead to weight loss or detoxification. Researchers were attempting to verify the advertised benefits of fiber supplements. After analyzing 6 trials involving a total of 225 subjects, researchers found glucomannan consumption led to a significant reduction in body weight in overweight and obese adults, suggesting glucomannan could be a practical way to lose weight and improve body composition.

Cellulose is the second active ingredient in DoFasting. Like glucomannan, cellulose works by providing your body with a strong dose of fiber. In a 2008 study, researchers found cellulose supplements improved gastric emptying, helping your body naturally cleanse itself. Another study found cellulose helped with weight loss when combined with citric acid and given to overweight and obese adults. DoFasting appears to contain around 1g of cellulose.

Overall, DoFasting is a nutritional supplement containing a large dose of glucomannan (2,000mg per serving) to help you feel full and remain in a fasting state. By taking one packet of DoFasting Appetite Suppressant daily, you could lose weight, stick to your weight loss goals, and remain in a fasting state for as long as possible.

DoFasting Ingredients Label

DoFasting publishes the full list of ingredients and dosages in DoFasting upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other weight loss formulas sold online today.

Each packet of DoFasting contains 10 calories, 3g of carbs, 3g of dietary fiber, 120mg of chloride (5% DV), and 80mg of sodium (3% DV). The label only lists one active ingredient: glucomannan:

2,000mg of glucomannan from konjac

Other (inactive) ingredients, including microcrystalline cellulose, natural flavor, citric acid, stevia leaf extract, sea salt, fruit and vegetable juice (for color), and rice hulls

The powder is flavored with strawberry and other natural flavors.

DoFasting Pricing

DoFasting is priced at $69.99 for a one month supply, although the price drops significantly when ordering multiple boxes of DoFasting. You can also save more money by signing up for the DoFasting autoship program.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering DoFasting online today:

One Time Purchase

1 Month Supply: $69.99

$69.99 3 Month Supply: $148.98 ($49.66 Per Box)

$148.98 ($49.66 Per Box) 6 Month Supply: $268.98 ($44.83 Per Box)

Recurring Subscription

1 Month Supply: $62.99 per month

$62.99 per month 3 Month Supply: $126.63 every 3 months

$126.63 every 3 months 6 Month Supply: $228.63 every 6 months

You can cancel or pause your DoFasting subscription at any time.

DoFasting Refund Policy

DoFasting comes with a 14 day moneyback guarantee on physical products. Contact the company within 14 days of receiving your product to request a refund.

About DoFasting

DoFasting is a nutritional supplement company and weight loss brand led by a team of professionals. The company was founded with the goal of creating virtual and physical fitness products everyday people could use – even if they had no idea where to start their weight loss journey.

DoFasting is led by Kristina Zalnieraite, Head of Nutrition & Wellness at the company. The company is registered in Vilnius, Lithuania and Delaware, USA while also maintaining a mailing address in San Francisco.

In addition to selling the DoFasting Appetite Suppressant, DoFasting offers a DoFasting App, DoFasting Smart Scale, and DoFasting Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies.

You can contact DoFasting and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: hello@dofasting.com

hello@dofasting.com Address (Lithuania): J.Basanavicius str. 26, Vilnius. Lithuania

J.Basanavicius str. 26, Vilnius. Lithuania Address (United States): 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958

16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958 Mailing Address: 315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA Company Code: 305493557

DoFasting uses Karma Processing, Inc, a Delaware-based corporation, as a subscriptions and support provider for US customers.

DoFasting also does business under the name Kilo Grupe UAB (company code 303157579) and Fasting Solutions UAB (company code 305493557)

Final Word

DoFasting is an appetite suppressant supplement featuring two sources of fiber to help you feel fuller – and remain in your fast for as long as possible.

Marketed to anyone who wants to lose weight and stick to their diet goals, DoFasting can help you stay fuller for longer while avoiding appetite cravings and hunger pangs.

To learn more about the DoFasting Appetite Suppressant or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website at DoFasting.com.

