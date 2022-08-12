Best Appetite Suppressants Reviewed

If you want to achieve successful weight loss, there is one sure-shot way of doing so – reducing your calorie consumption to maintain a deficit. You can take the support of appetite suppressants to achieve this feat.

Appetite suppressants contain natural ingredients that can suppress appetite and induce fat-burning in your body even when you are not doing any physical activity. They have green coffee beans and dietary fiber to promote fat loss in your body.

Appetite suppressing supplements can be the perfect companion for your weight loss journey as they can adjust your body weight by reducing your calorie consumption. Appetite suppressants help you feel fuller, so you don’t get food cravings.

Several dietary supplements on the market can be consumed as hunger control pills because of their ability to restrict your calorie intake.

This article has the best appetite suppressants that can induce effective weight loss without compromising your overall health.

What Are Appetite Suppressants?

Appetite suppressants are a popular way to lose weight in the long term, but they can also be used to aid those who have lost their appetite due to illness or other reasons.

There is no shortage of appetite suppressant supplements on the market today, and it’s easy to see why – many people want to lose weight fast, and these products offer a very convenient solution to this problem.

However, some drawbacks need to be considered before you buy any supplement, and one of them is that there are so many different types available on the market today. This means that you could end up buying something that doesn’t work or, even worse, has side effects.

Appetite-suppressant drugs are used to treat obesity and weight loss problems in humans. They work by reducing an individual’s appetite so that they eat less food than usual. These supplements can be taken orally or through injection or nasal spray. Some have been approved for use in children.

The Best Appetite Suppressants Supplements of 2022

Appetite-suppressant companies have amplified like anything in the past few years. However, not all appetite suppressants are suitable for you. Some claim they control hunger but do not work in your weight loss process.

This is why we tried and tested various appetite suppressant supplements that can induce effective weight loss. We found that appetite suppressant pills that are 100% natural help the users attain weight loss.

Some dietary supplements can induce fat-burning in your body and provide adequate hunger control. The appetite suppressing power of these supplements makes them so desirable among individuals today.

After deliberating for hours, our team ranked the top appetite suppressants that can promote effective weight loss.

But, before that, let’s look at the summary of each weight loss supplement or appetite suppressant:

Exipure

Product Overview Ingredients Used Kudzu Root, Holy Basil, White Korean Ginseng, Quercetin, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $59

Exipure produces one of the best appetite suppressant pills on the market right now. The supplement uses a proprietary blend of eight natural ingredients like Quercetin, Kudzu Root, Holy Basil, White Korean Ginseng, etc., to support your weight loss process.

The supplement targets your brown adipose tissue levels to reduce your food cravings and help you to lose weight faster than ever. Along with this, the supplement can assist in boosting metabolism even if you don’t follow a rigorous diet and exercise program.

Exipure is the best herbal appetite suppressant for most individuals out there.

Java Burn

Product Overview Ingredients Used Chromium, L-Carnitine, L-Theanine, Green Tea Extract, Green Coffee Bean Extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 2-month money-back guarantee Price $49

One of the best appetite suppressants, Java Burn, comes in single-serve packets that can be mixed in a cup of hot water to induce fat loss in the body. The supplement is the most potent appetite suppressant as it can switch your body into a fat-burning mode even when you are not doing any physical activity.

If you are bored of hunger suppressant pills, you can use Java Burn packets to achieve successful weight loss. This appetite suppressant contains natural elements in its composition.

If you don’t want to take synthetic elements, you can rely on natural appetite suppressants on this list.

PhenQ

Product Overview Ingredients Used InnoSlim, Pea Protein, Ashwagandha, MCT Coconut Oil, Reishi mushroom extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $53.85

PhenQ uses a multi-action formula to assist your weight loss process. It is one of the top appetite suppressant supplements on our list, with positive customer reviews from over 1 lac users.

PhenQ can help users boost metabolism and increase energy levels, so they remain active throughout the day. Burning fat stored in your body for a long time is easy with PhenQ.

If you support the consumption of appetite suppressants with a healthy diet and exercise program, you can reduce weight even more conveniently.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Product Overview Ingredients Used Turmeric, Ginger Root, Green Tea Extract, Bitter Melon Extract, Cinnamon Bark Extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $69

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is one of the best appetite suppressants for people who want to get rid of belly fat. It can suppress appetite by targeting body fat cells and reducing food cravings, so you have minimal calorie consumption.

This fat-burner tonic can promote weight loss using a natural ingredient content. The formulation of this appetite suppressant is rich in antioxidants which means it can also reduce inflammation and pain caused due to rigorous workouts.

If you want to suppress appetite and reduce fat production using natural means, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is the perfect choice for you.

BioFit

Product Overview Ingredients Used Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus Casei, Bifidobacterium Longum, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day refund policy Price It starts at $69

This appetite suppressant supplement works differently than other appetite suppressants on this list. It optimizes your digestive health, so you don’t take in calories abnormally. By balancing your gut health, the supplement can help you lose weight naturally.

One of the best appetite suppressant pills available right now, BioFit also targets weight gain by increasing brown adipose tissue levels in the body. It can help in burning fat that has been stored inside your body for a long time.

If you combine the consumption of this supplement with a strict diet and exercise program, you can reduce weight conveniently.

AppAway

Product Overview Ingredients Used Niacin, HC-peptide, Biotin, Calcium, Chromium, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day refund policy Price It starts at $49

This appetite suppressant makes your appetite go away so that you have minimal calorie consumption in a day. It can suppress appetite using several natural elements that can deliver proper nutrition (including dietary fiber) to your body so that you can sustain high energy levels throughout the day.

It is the best appetite suppressant for an individual who wants to burn excess fat using a natural fat burner.

If you are looking for one of the most affordable weight loss supplements, AppAway is the right choice for you.

VivaSlim

Product Overview Ingredients Used L-Ornithine, L-arginine, L-glutamine, African mango extract, etc. Servings Per Container 120 Money-Back Guarantee 1-year money-back guarantee Price It starts at $49

Unlike all other appetite suppressants on this list that come in pill form, VivaSlim is available as a liquid tincture. It is the best appetite suppressant for those who want to put a little zing into their weight loss journey.

The supplement can be beneficial in suppressing appetite by restricting your food cravings. It also helps you to adhere to a healthy diet and exercise program so that you don’t have to take prescription diet pills to reduce weight.

VivaSlim can target weight gain by boosting metabolism and supplying high energy levels.

LeanBean

Product Overview Ingredients Used Konjac Fiber, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Choline, Zinc, Chromium Picolinate, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Price It starts at $59.99

LeanBean is explicitly designed for middle-aged women who cannot lose weight by simply following a healthy diet. The appetite suppressant for women contains natural ingredients like Glucomannan that can deliver dietary fiber to your body.

By supplying your body with proper nourishment, the best herbal appetite suppressant can promote effective weight loss in your body. These weight loss pills can suppress appetite so that your overall calorie intake decreases to a great extent.

Hunger suppressants that contain natural elements can prove very effective for your body as an all-natural fat burner.

Gundry MD TriTrim

Product Overview Ingredients Used Zinc, Turmeric Root Extract, Bioperine, Selenium, Chromium, etc. Servings Per Container 60 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Price It starts at $240

Gundry MD TriTrim is one of our list’s most expensive and best appetite suppressant pills. The supplement uses natural extracts from excellent sources to help with your food cravings. These elements contain appetite-suppressing power to help you lose weight.

All the ingredients of these hunger control pills work in energy with each other to target your appetite in multiple ways. If you are looking for natural appetite suppressants, it is the perfect one for you.

Cellucor SuperHD Fat Burner

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Tea Extract, Amla (Emblica Officinalis) Fruit Extract, Caffeine, Dandelion (Taraxacum Officinale) Root Extract, etc Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day refund policy Price It starts at $28

This supplement contains hunger suppressant ingredients scientifically proven to burn stored fat inside your body. It can help you to move further in your weight loss journey by restricting your food cravings.

Cellucor SuperHD Fat Burner’s appetite-suppressing power has helped many users lose weight naturally. Some users have called it the best appetite suppressant for everyday consumption as it helps optimize body weight to a great extent.

These weight loss pills are gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO, which means they hardly induce side effects in your body.

Burn Lab Pro

Product Overview Ingredients Used Forslean, Bioperine, Nutrigenesis GTF Chromium, and Capsimax Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day satisfaction guarantee Price It starts at $59

Some prescription appetite suppressants cost a fortune to average individuals who cannot afford to spend so much on them. If they don’t have any medical condition, they can take the support of dietary supplements to lose weight.

Burn Lab Pro is an appetite suppressant that can control hunger and reduce your calorie intake. Each weight loss pill contains multiple natural elements to promote effective weight loss in the user’s body.

If you are searching for the best appetite suppressant for everyday use, Burn Lab Pro is the answer for you.

Hunter Burn

Product Overview Ingredients Used Konjac Root Extract, Cayenne Pepper, L-theanine, Matcha Green Tea, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Price It starts at $75

If you are not a fan of OTC appetite suppressants, you can rely on a natural hunger suppressant to remove excess fat from your body. Hunter Burn is considered the best appetite suppressant for its strong ingredient content that can help users lose weight without adhering to a rigid exercise and diet program.

These weight loss pills can optimize your body weight by melting stored fat without interfering with your other bodily functions.

Trimtone

Product Overview Ingredients Used Black Pepper Extract, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Green Tea Extract, Cocoa Flavonoids, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $49.99

Trimtone is the best appetite suppressant that can melt body fat cells and control hunger cravings to a great extent. It is one of the few dietary supplements that can help you lose weight without harming your overall well-being.

Trimtone is an appetite suppressant for women who want to target weight gain by suppressing appetite. If you consume this weight loss pill daily, you can eliminate excess stored fat in your body.

Appetite suppressants can help you lose weight without the need to follow a strict diet.

AcidaBurn

Product Overview Ingredients Used Psyllium husk, Aloe vera, Black walnut, Flaxseed, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 2-month money-back guarantee Price It starts at $59

If you are looking for the best appetite suppressant pills, look no further than AcidaBurn. The supplement contains natural ingredients that can promote normal fat metabolism so that you lose weight without any hassle.

The supplement reduces your food cravings so that you consume fewer calories than usual and burn stored fat inside your body.

It is one of the leading appetite suppressant supplements on our list right now.

Hourglass Fit

Product Overview Ingredients Used Vitamin B2, B6, B12, Capsimax, Guarana, Chromium, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Price It starts at $55

Hourglass Fit is one of the best weight loss supplements that can provide you with your desired figure. It can help you lose weight using natural ingredients proven scientifically to assist the fat-burning process.

This appetite suppressant for women is made with the perfect composition of natural elements to induce weight loss in your body. It is one of the best appetite suppressants that can target weight gain and promote fat loss.

Hourglass Fit is an appetite suppressant that accelerates weight loss results.

NitriLean

Product Overview Ingredients Used Garcinia Cambogia, Cayenne, Bioperine, Beet-root, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day refund policy Price It starts at $49

NitriLean is one of the finest natural appetite suppressant supplements on the market right now. If you don’t want to consume OTC appetite suppressants, you can rely on NitriLean to promote weight loss in your body.

It is the best appetite suppressant to burn fat in your body that has been stored there for a long time. These weight loss pills have been tested for purity so that they are fit for everyday consumption.

CarboFix

Product Overview Ingredients Used Berberine, Alpha-lipoic Acid, Cinnamon bark, Naringin, Chromium, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day refund policy Price It starts at $49

It is a natural appetite suppressant supplement that has helped several users to lose weight without getting any side effects. It is considered the finest appetite suppressant by users for its effectiveness.

CarboFix is also known as the king of weight loss supplements as it can remove excess body fat in a few weeks. If you want help in losing weight from an appetite suppressant, CarboFix is the perfect fit for you.

Zotrim

Product Overview Ingredients Used Dicalcium Phosphate, Guarana Extract, Damiana Extract, Magnesium Stearate, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day refund policy Price It starts at $50

Zotrim is one of the leading appetite suppressant supplements on the market right now. It contains natural ingredients that can control food cravings and help you feel full so that you can have high energy levels. The supplement can remove excess fat from your body and boost your body’s natural fat-burning process.

It is the perfect appetite suppression supplement for those individuals who cannot resist snacking. If you are looking for weight loss supplements that can promote your overall health, you can choose Zotrim.

PrimeShred

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Bean Coffee Extract, Green Tea Extract, L-Tyrosine, L-Theanine, Bioperine, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $49.99

PrimeShred uses natural ingredients like green tea, green coffee, and L-tyrosine, among many other elements, to induce weight loss in your body. The appetite suppressants can help to burn fat and control your cravings so that you lose weight naturally.

It is the best appetite suppressant supplement for those users who want to burn stubborn fat without compromising their overall health. This supplement is perfect for them because its ingredients help you sustain high energy levels throughout the day.

MTN Blaze

Product Overview Ingredients Used African Mango Extract, Green Tea Extract, Raspberry Ketone, Caralluma Fimbriata, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day refund policy Price It starts at $30

Taking prescription appetite suppressants might not be a good idea because of their strong ingredient content that often causes side effects in the user’s body. If you want to get help in losing weight, you can rely on appetite suppressants that work naturally.

MTN Blaze is one such appetite suppressant that can prove a worthy companion in your weight loss journey. The supplement helps deliver proper nutrition to your body, including vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber.

Powher Fat Burner

Product Overview Ingredients Used Taurine, Coconut Water, Beta-alanine, Lysine, Tyrosine, L-citrulline malate, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day refund policy Price It starts at $65

It is one of the best appetite suppressant supplements on the market right now. Powher Fat Burner contains natural ingredients like Glucomannan, chromium picolinate, natural caffeine, etc., in its composition that is clinically proven to burn fat and restrict the production of new fat cells so that you don’t gain more weight.

Out of the many appetite suppressants on this list, it assists your weight loss goals the best. The appetite suppression supplement can control hunger cravings without compromising your energy levels so that you remain active throughout the day.

Instant Knockout Cut

Product Overview Ingredients Used Green Tea, Glucomannan, Cayenne Pepper, Vitamins, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee NA Price It starts at $65

Instant Knockout Cut is one of the best appetite suppressant pills that come in a fist-shaped bottle. The attractive packaging attracts users on their weight loss journey to burn stubborn fat and gain their desired body composition.

Like other appetite suppressant supplements on this list, Instant Knockout Cut can boost metabolism and induce fat-burning in the body using organic and safe ingredients. These ingredients do not only act as appetite suppressants, but they also promote your overall health.

Instant Knockout Cut is one of your top appetite suppressants if you want help losing weight and getting rid of excess body fat.

PhenGold

Product Overview Ingredients Used L-tyrosine, L-theanine, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Cayenne, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day money-back guarantee Price It starts at $59.99

PhenGold uses a multi-action formulation to reduce your body’s fat absorption abilities so that you can manage cholesterol levels. This makes it one of the best appetite suppressant supplements on the market right now.

Like other appetite suppressants on this list, PhenGold uses natural ingredients in its composition to help you control hunger cravings. PhenGold comes in the category of dietary supplements that can also promote healthy weight loss.

After consuming this supplement, your body can stop producing new fat cells so that you can lose weight. It is also one of the few appetite suppressants that can provide a healthy body weight.

Ranking Factors Behind The Best Appetite Suppressant Pills

While preparing the list of the best appetite suppressants, we relied on different factors with which we ranked them. These factors are a mixed bag that covers all aspects of appetite suppressing supplements.

We only included the appetite suppressants on this list when we were satisfied with all these factors. We also compared these natural appetite suppressants with prescription appetite suppressants to find their true efficacy.

After conducting enough research, we are delighted with the appetite suppressant supplements mentioned here. These supplements caused a significant decrease in stubborn fat cells and optimized the overall body weight.

Ingredients Used

The best appetite suppressant is the one that contains natural ingredients in it. A formulation of natural elements ensures that the appetite suppressants are safe for everyday consumption. These ingredients must be scientifically backed to promote appetite suppression so that you have a minimum calorie intake.

All the supplements on this list can control hunger cravings naturally. Green tea can curb appetite and promote fat-burning so that you lose weight. Green coffee can help you lose weight by burning calories faster than ever.

So, if you ever wonder, “Are appetite suppressant supplements safe?” look for their ingredient content.

Manufacturer Reputation

The reputation of companies producing appetite suppressants is another critical factor for us in deciding whether the supplement is safe and healthy or not. If a company has been established and making appetite suppressants for years now, we prefer it over others because of market experience.

Also, we check the manufacturing process of each company to find out whether they use natural ingredients to induce fat-burning in your body or not. These weight loss pills must be able to boost metabolism naturally in your body.

The best appetite suppressants are made in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility under strict supervision and proper guidelines.

Transparency And Advertised Benefits

The best appetite suppressants are those about which we know everything. The brands that produce appetite suppressants must be completely honest about the manufacturing processes and formulation of the products.

If a company is transparent in its approach from day one, we consider it authentic and genuine. We chose those brands that disclosed all the relevant information about the products that promoted appetite suppression.

Also, the company should be realistic in its goals and claims. Saying a supplement can induce weight loss and boost metabolism in 3 days is misleading to the consumer.

Minimum 30-day Money-back Guarantee

Sometimes, even the best appetite suppressant supplements do not work for many individuals. It might be that the ingredients are not compatible with the user’s body. This is neither the company’s fault nor the user’s fault.

However, good companies that manufacture appetite suppressants believe that the user must not face loss because of this. This is why the companies must provide a minimum 30-day refund policy or more to their users so that they can claim a refund if they are unsatisfied with the supplement.

So, if a supplement cannot provide appetite suppression, induce weight loss, or burn fat in your body, you can ask the brand to pay you back for the unopened bottles.

What Causes An Increase In Appetite?

Appetite suppressants are used to reduce the appetite of people with anorexia or bulimia nervosa and those with binge eating disorder (BED). They may be taken orally in tablet form or as a nasal spray.

You can buy appetite suppressant tablets over-the-counter without a prescription from your doctor. Before taking them, you will need to check that you do not have any contraindications.

If you have certain medical conditions, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid problems, liver disease, kidney disease, stomach ulcers, epilepsy, migraines, sleep apnea, psychiatric disorders, or if you take certain medications, then you should consult your doctor before using these products.

Binge Eating Disorder

People who suffer from BED often eat large amounts of food in a short period and feel guilty afterward. This is called “binging,” which is considered a symptom of this condition. The person may also purge by vomiting after eating or drinking excessively.

Bulimia Nervosa

People who suffer from Bulimia Nervosa usually binge and purge at least once daily. It is more common for women than men to suffer from this condition. People who suffer from Bulimia Nervousness tend to overeat because they think about how much weight they want to lose.

Anorexia Nervosa

People suffering from Anorexia Nervosa often restrict their diet and exercise excessively. They may also avoid social situations because they fear being judged by others.

Stress

Stress has been found to increase hunger levels. Stress hormones can cause us to crave foods that we know will make us feel better when we eat them.

Low Blood Sugar Levels

When our blood sugar level drops too low, we experience cravings for sweets. When we eat something sweet, our body releases insulin into the bloodstream, which helps bring our blood sugar back up again. However, some people find that they cannot stop eating even though they are full. These people may have hypoglycemia.

Lack Of Sleep

A lack of sleep can lead to increased appetite. Lack of sleep causes the brain to release growth hormones which increase appetite.

Alcohol Consumption

Drinking alcohol can cause us to drink more than usual and eat more. Alcohol stimulates the appetite and makes us feel hungrier.

What Should You Be Looking For In An Appetite Suppressant?

When choosing an appetite-suppressing supplement, there are certain things you should consider. Here are some essential points to remember:

Ingredients

The first thing you should look for in an appetite-suppressing supplement is its ingredients. Make sure you choose one that contains natural herbs and spices. It should not contain artificial additives like fillers, preservatives, dyes, or sweeteners.

Dosage

Make sure you get enough dosage of an appetite suppressing supplement. Too little dosage may not give you desired results. On the other hand, too much dosage could lead to unwanted side effects.

Price

You shouldn’t spend more than $30 on an appetite-suppressing supplement. This amount covers all the costs involved in manufacturing, packaging, shipping, and distributing the product.

Customer Support

Look for a company with customer support service. You should be able to contact them whenever you need assistance.

Brand Reputation

It is always better to go for a brand with a good reputation. Choose one that has received positive reviews from customers.

Shipping Time

Make sure that your order of appetite-suppressing supplement gets shipped within 48 hours. Some companies offer fast delivery services.

Packaging

Choose a package that is easy to carry around. Also, make sure it doesn’t have any harmful chemicals.

Side Effects

If you notice any side effects after taking your appetite-suppressing supplement, stop using it immediately. Contact your doctor before continuing use.

Taste

Some people don’t like the taste of their appetite-suppressing supplement. So they prefer buying different brands. However, most companies provide flavors so that everyone can enjoy their products.

Ease-Of-Use

Choose an appetite-suppressing supplement that is easy- to -use. You should be able to read the instructions without having to consult a manual.

Quality Control

Always purchase an appetite suppressing supplement from a reputable manufacturer. Check the quality control procedures of the company.

Money-Back Guarantee

This is important because you will lose money if you buy a fake product. Look for a company that offers a 100% money-back guarantee.

Free Trial Offer

Most companies offer free trial offers. These trials let you try out their products before purchasing them.

Product Reviews

Reviews from previous customers are excellent sources of information when shopping for an appetite-suppressing supplement. Read through as many reviews as possible.

Manufacturer’s Website

Visit the official website of the company to find out about the product. Call the company directly if you cannot find everything you need on the website.

Company History

Learn about the history of the company. Find out whether someone with experience in this field founded it.

Certification

Check whether the company is certified by the FDA. Only those companies that meet the standards of the FDA are allowed to sell their products.

What Are Some Common Prescription Appetite Suppressants?

The following list contains some of the most commonly prescribed appetite suppressants:

Phentermine

Phentermine is one of the oldest appetite suppressants on the market. It was first approved for use in 1959, and it works by increasing the amount of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that controls feelings of pleasure and happiness.

Dexamphetamine

Dexamphetamine is another popular appetite suppressant. It is similar to amphetamine but does not produce the same side effects.

Orlistat

Orlistat is a fat blocker. It reduces the absorption of fats in the intestines. As a result, fewer calories are absorbed from the food eaten.

Sibutramine

Sibutramine is an antidepressant medication that is used to treat obesity. It blocks the reuptake of serotonin in the brain, causing the brain to release more serotonin.

Lorcaserin

Lorcaserin is a new appetite suppressant drug that is currently undergoing clinical trials. It is believed to work by stimulating the satiety center in the brain.

Qsymia

Qsymia is a combination of phentermine and topiramate. Topiramate is a medicine that treats seizures and migraine headaches, and phentermine is a synthetic version of ephedrine. Ephedrine raises adrenaline levels in the body which can help to reduce appetite.

Contrave

Contrave is a combination of naltrexone and bupropion. Bupropion is an antidepressant used to treat depression, and naltrexone is an opiate antagonist. Opiates like morphine block the feeling of pleasure caused by endorphins. This means that taking naltrexone with other drugs stimulating the brain’s opioid system could effectively reduce appetite.

Belviq

Belviq is a combination of two different medications. One part is called lorcaserin, and the other is known as extended-release orlistat (Xenical). Xenical lowers the absorption of fats in your digestive tract. This results in fewer calories being absorbed from the foods you eat.

Qsymia XR

Qsymia XR is a combination of phenmetrazine and topiramate. Phenmetrazine is a stimulant that has been banned in many countries because it can cause heart problems. Topiramate is an anticonvulsant that is used to control epileptic seizures.

Zonisamide

Zonisamide is an anti-epilepsy medication that also acts as an appetite suppressant. It decreases the activity of certain chemicals in the brain that triggers hunger.

Rimonabant

Rimonabant is an anti-obesity medication that is used to decrease appetite. It affects the cannabinoid receptors in the brain. Cannabinoids are natural substances found in marijuana that affect the way we feel.

How Do Prescription Appetite Suppressants Work?

Let’s understand the working of appetite suppressants in detail:

Phentermine

Phentermine increases the level of serotonin in the brain by blocking its removal. Serotonin is a chemical messenger that transmits messages between nerve cells. When there is too much serotonin in the brain, it causes you to feel happy and energetic.

Dexamphetamine

Dexamfetamine is a type of amphetamine. Amphetamines increase the level of dopamine in the brain, and dopamine is a hormone that regulates our mood and energy levels.

Orlistat

Orlistat is an appetite suppressant that reduces the absorption of fats. It prevents the liver from absorbing dietary fats into the bloodstream. As a result, fewer calories enter the body.

Sibutramine

Sibutramine works by blocking the reuptake of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and norepinephrine. These chemicals transmit signals between nerve cells. By increasing the amount of these chemicals in the brain, sibutramine makes us feel happier and calmer.

Benzphetamine

Benzphetamine is a stimulant that increases the amount of dopamine in the brain by interfering with its breakdown. Dopamine is another chemical that controls mood and energy levels. A higher level of dopamine makes people feel energized and less likely to sleep.

Fenfluramine

Fenfluramine is a diet pill initially developed to treat high blood pressure. However, fenfluramine was withdrawn from use after reports surfaced about serious side effects, including cardiac arrest and pulmonary hypertension.

Mirtazapine

Mirtazapine is an antidepressant drug that also suppresses appetite. It blocks the action of chemicals in the brain that make us feel hungry.

Lorcaserin

Lorcaserin is a prescription medication that is used to treat obesity. It stimulates the satiety center in the brain. This helps to reduce cravings for food.

Phendimetrazine

Phendimetrazine is a diet drug that is similar to amphetamines. It increases the amount of adrenaline and noradrenaline in the brain, hormones that regulate our physical state.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a mild central nervous system stimulant. It increases the release of adrenaline and noradrenaline.

What Are The Side Effects Of Prescription Appetite Suppressants?

The following are some common side effects of appetite suppressant drugs:

Nausea

Nausea occurs when your stomach feels upset or irritated. You may experience nausea while taking appetite suppressant drugs, as some include caffeine, phentermine, and topiramate.

Headache

Headaches occur when the nerves in your head become irritated. They are usually caused by low blood sugar or dehydration.

Dry Mouth

Drying out your mouth can be annoying. Many appetite suppressant drugs cause dry mouth because they interfere with the function of saliva glands.

Constipation

Constipation is when your bowels move slowly or not at all. Some appetite suppressant medications cause constipation because they block the movement of water through the intestines.

Heartburn

Heartburn is when acid refluxes up into your esophagus. Heartburn happens when the lower part of the esophagus becomes inflamed.

Changes in Vision

Vision changes happen when the optic nerve does not work correctly. Vision changes may include blurred vision, double vision, or vision loss.

Stomach Pain

Stomach pains can vary in intensity. They may range from minor discomfort to severe cramps.

Sleepiness

Sleeping too much or too little can be dangerous. If you take appetite suppressant drugs regularly, it will affect how well you sleep.

Anxiety

Anxiety is a feeling of worry or fear. Taking appetite suppressant drugs can increase anxiety.

Depression

Depression is when someone has lost interest in life. People who have depression often lose their appetite.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is when the force of blood against the walls of your arteries is increased. Blood pressure affects the heart, kidneys, eyes, and other organs.

Tingling Sensation

Tingling sensations are like pins and needles. They can be very uncomfortable.

Dizziness

Dizziness is when you feel light-headed or unsteady on your feet. It can be caused by dehydration or low blood sugar levels.

Fatigue

Fatigue means tiredness. You may feel more tired than usual when you take appetite suppressant medications.

Blurred Vision

The blurring of vision is when your eyes do not focus clearly. It can be caused when you use eye drops containing artificial tears.

Irritability

Irritability is when people get angry readily or have mood swings. It can be caused if you take appetite suppressant medicines.

Why Should You Choose Natural Appetite Suppressants?

Prescription pills are designed to help you control your weight. However, most prescription appetite suppressing supplements contain harmful ingredients that can make you gain weight. This is why many people choose natural appetite suppressing supplements instead. Here are some reasons why you should try natural appetite suppressing supplements:

No Harmful Ingredients

Natural appetite suppressing supplements don’t contain any harmful ingredients. These supplements are safe for everyone, and they have no known adverse health risks.

Effective Weight Loss

Most natural appetite suppressing supplements work effectively. Most of these products are made from natural herbs and spices. They also contain vitamins and minerals that boost metabolism.

Safe For Everyone

You can safely take natural appetite suppressing supplements without worrying about adverse effects. They won’t cause any harm to your body.

Affordable

You can buy natural appetite-suppressing supplements at affordable prices. Many companies offer discounts on bulk orders.

Easy-To-Use

Natural appetite suppressing supplements are easy-to-use. They come as tablets, capsules, liquids, powders, and gels. Some even come in liquid form so that they can be mixed with water.

Allergy-Free

Many natural appetite suppressing supplements are free from allergens. They are suitable for those who suffer from allergies.

Good For Your Health

Natural appetite suppressing supplements promote good health. They are great for well-being, improving energy levels, and boosting immunity.

No Side Effects

Natural appetite suppressing supplements have no side effects. They don’t cause any damage to your body.

Long Lasting Results

Natural appetite suppressing supplements provide long-lasting results. They keep working over time. They will help you to lose weight permanently.

Convenient

Natural appetite suppressing supplements can be used conveniently. You can take them anytime and anywhere.

Easily Available

Natural appetite-suppressing supplements aren’t hard to find. You can buy them online or in stores.

The Best Appetite Suppressants Supplements of 2022 Final Verdict

We have researched the market to find the most effective weight-loss methods. After much deliberation, we found that maintaining a calorie deficit is the most sensible and convenient way to lose weight without harming your body and overall health.

Appetite suppressing supplements contain natural elements clinically researched to promote fat-burning in your body. These hunger suppressants can control your food and drink cravings to target fat production in the body.

After conducting intense research, we also found that consuming natural appetite suppressants is lighter on your body and improves your overall health. They can also fit into a tight budget. If you decide to take other OTC medicines, prescription appetite suppressants cost a lot more than these appetite suppressants.

However, you must choose the dietary supplements that claim to induce weight loss very wisely. Even the best appetite suppressants might harm you if you have a severe medical condition or allergy issues. In such a scenario, consult a doctor to gain more information.

