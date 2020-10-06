Doc. 193, No. 152-NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

Doc. 193, No. 152

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

STATE OF WYOMING

COUNTY OF LARAMIE

BENNY LEE YARBOROUGH,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DANA LEA YARBOROUGH, Defendant. NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE

TO ALL PERSON WHO MAY BY CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that Benny Lee Yarborough, Plaintiff, has filed a Complaint for Divorce on May 4, 2020 in the above-named District Court at Cheyenne, Laramie County, Wyoming, the Prayer of which is to grant him a divorce from the Defendant and equitably divide all debts and assets.

All persons interested in said matter are hereby notified that the Defendant will be brought before the Court on the 15th day of November, 2020, at the hour of 8:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, and all objections to said Complaint for Divorce shall be heard at that time, and if none are filed or heard, the allegations of the Complaint for Divorce will be taken as true and a Decree of Divorce will be entered accordingly.

/s/Diane Sanchez

Clerk of Court

Deputy Clerk District Court

IDX-910276

Dates of Publication: October 6, October 13, October 20, and October 27, 2020.