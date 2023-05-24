Denta Freedom Reviews – Is It Legit? Will DentaFreedom Work For You?

Do you struggle with your oral hygiene routine? You’ve been listening to your dentist, but you still can’t understand why existing plaque accumulates faster, your teeth are yellowing, and your gums are bleeding. While a consistent routine is essential for maintaining balance, it is not the only factor. Like the gut and the rest of the body, our mouths have their own microbiome. This group of oral bacteria must coexist in harmony in their habitat to protect the mouth. What efforts may be taken to replace inadequate oral health routines? How should people go about treating the underlying cause of existing symptoms? The purpose of this review is to shed light on the overall value of Denta Freedom.

What is Denta Freedom?

Denta Freedom is an oral support supplement formulated to address the root cause of teeth and gum issues. It contains dozens of ingredients from remote regions with purifying and protective effects. Individuals can anticipate strengthened gums and teeth, reduced risk of cavities, prolonged tooth decay, and healthy connective tissues when Denta Freedom is taken as advised. This supplement piqued our editorial team’s interest for two reasons. First, the solution appears to target the mouth as a whole rather than individual parts, and second, the formula is mostly made up of probiotics. Can’t figure out the connection between probiotics and oral health? This is precisely what will be discussed in the following section.

How does Denta Freedom work?

Denta Freedom aims to get to the bottom of dental problems, and the creators argue that said issues arise due to extracellular polysaccharides (EPS). According to one group of researchers, EPS comprises a significant component of the oral biofilm. When combined with DNA and lipids, a biofilm matrix (i.e., defensive mechanism) is supposedly formed, ensuring maximum protection. Another source emphasized their role in protecting cells from “desiccation, phagocytosis, cell recognition, phage attack, antibiotics, or toxic compounds, and osmotic stress,” adding that EPS has valuable antimicrobial, antitumor, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory properties.

To ensure the mouth is equipped with such a component, the only workaround is to select several probiotics. Probiotics (or good bacteria) are reckoned to act against antibiotics, boost the immune system, and are trusted to fight against diseases brought on by pathogenic microbes. To what extent do probiotics support oral health in terms of reparation, maintenance, and protection from future hindrances of this nature? The only way to find out is by navigating through the list of ingredients.

What’s inside Denta Freedom?

Denta Freedom mainly contains probiotics and one source of fatty acids. We are specifically speaking about the following:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

L. acidophilus is the first source of EPS. A probiotic strain is believed to generate this biofilm, which could defend the body from the previously described threats. Aside from its effect on EPS, L. acidophilus may alleviate periodontal inflammation and disorders such as gingivitis, periodontitis, and pregnant gingivitis. Studies have demonstrated not only alleviation but also significant recovery.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

The second probiotic strain with extracellular polysaccharides production capacity is L. rhamnosus. This strain is considered anti-inflammatory, with the potential to counterbalance the damaging effects of gut barrier dysfunction and restore dysbiosis-mediated diseases. As per one source, this strain has been shown to antagonize important oral pathogens, including Streptococcus mutans and Porphyromonas gingivitis. Interestingly, when ingested, L. rhamnosus is expected to stay in the saliva for up to three weeks after supplementation is discontinued.

Bifidobacterium Longum

Of the probiotic strains in Denta Freedom, B. longum is trusted to produce markedly high amounts of EPS, ensuring optimal protection in the mouth. In terms of the mouth, preliminary evidence suggests that B. longum (and other bifidobacterium strains) plays a vital role in helping to regulate the oral immune response, inhibiting infections, and limiting plaque regrowth, all while minimizing the impacts of periodontopathogens in oral biofilm. Individuals should remember that large-scale studies have yet to be performed to replicate the previous results.

Lactobacillus Plantarum

The EPS produced by the probiotic strain L. plantarum has been found to withstand hydrolysis by gastric juice and intestinal digestion significantly and may maintain healthy acid tolerance and cholesterol levels. Furthermore, its antioxidant activity has been linked to scavenging free radicals and pathogens. In terms of oral health, L. plantarum is thought to have a high inhibitory impact on pathogens such as Streptococcus mutants and S. sobrinus, as well as gram-negative gingivitis, which is known to produce periodontal pathogens such as P. gingivalis and A. actinomycetemcomitans. The antibacterial property of the strain is responsible for the latter outcomes.

Bifidobacterium Breve

B. breve is a widely recommended probiotic for babies and young children to alleviate constipation. This ingredient is trusted for adults to improve skin and intestinal health, reduce inflammation (especially helpful for children prone to allergic reactions), and support digestive health. Unfortunately, B. breve’s impact on oral health is deemed doubtful due to low-quality studies and the absence of optimum probiotic levels.

Bacillus Subtilis

B. subtilis is another probiotic known to help with EPS synthesis while improving other aspects of health. Research has shown that it can reduce the risk of oxidative stress, promote weight loss, remove diabetic foot ulcer bacterial pathogens, tailor gut microbiota, enhance resistance, fight infections, and improve skin, liver, and dental functions. In terms of oral health, this strain has been found to reduce gum infections and the risk of bone loss in people with periodontitis (based on rat studies, of course). One study that looked at the effects of B. subtilis as a mouthwash in patients with periodontitis found that it is, in fact, an appropriate alternative.

Lactobacillus Casei

L. casei has been long known as a probiotic that regulates digestive function; however, it turns out that it can be used to prevent or treat many health conditions. Though more quality research is needed in oral health, preliminary evidence suggests L. casei helps eradicate the consequences of plaque buildup, gingivitis, and canker sores.

Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Powder

Finally, we have medium chain triglyceride (MCT), a fatty acid that has been shown to burn fat, enhance ketone production, and promote healthy gut and digestive functioning. Although the creators of Denta Freedom claim that this ingredient can help relieve tooth decay symptoms and restore gum health, there is insufficient data to support this claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Denta Freedom safe?

A: Denta Freedom is considered relatively safe, considering that the formula generally consists of known probiotics available in the current market.

Q: Who is Denta Freedom suitable for?

A: Denta Freedom is suitable for anyone hoping to improve and maintain their overall oral health. In other words, anyone suffering from issues such as tooth decay, gum inflammation, bad breath, or receding gums might benefit from Denta Freedom.

Q: How should Denta Freedom be taken?

A: Individuals are encouraged to take one serving daily for maximum results. There are no restrictions on how and when each serving should be taken.

Q: How long will it take for Denta Freedom shipments to arrive?

A: Denta Freedom shipments making their way to the continental United States should take between 5 and 7 business days. Otherwise, it could take up to 21 business days (assuming things go smoothly).

Q: Is Denta Freedom protected by a money-back guarantee?

A: Yes, Denta Freedom comes with a money-back guarantee of 180 days. If individuals believe their oral health has not improved within the allowed time frame, unused bottles can be returned. Customer service must be contacted to begin this process. Failure to do so on time means the guarantee will be void. For further clarity on the refund process, consider one of the following means of communication:

US Telephone: 1-800-390-6035

International telephone: +1-208-345-4245

Mailing Address: PO Box 1079, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062, United States

Purchasing Denta Freedom

Denta Freedom is available online from the official website. There are several packages available, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk. The prices are broken down below based on the number of bottles selected at checkout:

Order one bottle of Denta Freedom for $69

Order three bottles of Denta Freedom for $59 each

Order six bottles of Denta Freedom for $49 each

All orders come with free shipping and are covered by a 180-day money-back guarantee. If you have any questions about the return policy or anything else, you can contact customer service by telephone at 1-800-390-6035 (US) or +1-208-345-4245 (International).

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, Denta Freedom uses probiotics to increase the production of extracellular polysaccharides, a component in the mouth reckoned to protect against pathogens. Though the concept of employing probiotics to develop oral microbiota remains relatively new, available research supports it. According to our overview, each strain tackles distinct areas of oral health, such as pathogens and bacteria, plaque buildup, and receding gums. So, on the whole, the strategy employed by the creators of this solution seems logical. Of course, further research is needed, but given the diversity of the strains chosen, we feel the advantages may extend beyond dental health, adding value to this supplement. The supplement’s ingredient breakdown has not been released at the time of writing. For more information on Denta Freedom, visit the official website today!

