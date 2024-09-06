DECLARATION OF FORFEITURE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.30

Seller: Laura C. Lundin, a married woman as her separate property

Purchaser: Mary C. Arnold, an unmarried woman.

Abbreviated Legal Descr.: PTN OF SEC 15, TWN 20N, RNG 1W

Parcel No.: 0020151001

TO: Mary C. Arnold

3715 Whiteman Rd SW

Longbranch, WA 98351

A.The name, address and telephone number of the Seller:

Seller: Laura C. Lundin

Address: 10303 46th SE, Olympia, WA 98513

Telephone Number: 360-790-7015

B. Description of the Contract:

That certain Real Estate Contract dated January 3, 1980 and executed by Laura C. Lundin, a married person, as Seller, and Mary C. Arnold, an unmarried person, as Purchaser, said Contract being recorded with the Pierce County Auditor under file number 2968692, for the sale and purchase of the above-described real estate. Real Estate Excise Tax paid on this sale or stamped exempt on January 8, 1980, Receipt No 513516; and that certain Amended Real Estate Contract dated August 24, 1999, between JAMES C. HARRISON and FRANCES C. HARRISON, husband and wife, as Seller, and MARY C. ARNOLD, an unmarried person, as Purchaser, recorded with the Pierce County Auditor under file number 9908250387, for the sale and purchase of the above-described real estate. Real Estate Excise Tax paid on this sale or stamped exempt on August 25, 1999, Receipt No 513516.

C. Legal Description of the Property:

SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT A FOR FULL LEGAL DESCRIPTION

D. Forfeiture:

The Contract described above is forfeited, the purchaser’s rights under the Contract are canceled and all right, title and interest of the purchaser in the property and of all persons claiming an interest in all or any portion of the seller’s interest in the property, are terminated, except the following persons and claims: NONE

E. Surrender of Possession:

All persons whose rights in the property have been terminated and who are in or come into possession of any portion of the property (including improvements, unharvested crops and timber) are required to surrender such possession to the seller not later than ten days after the recording of this document.

F. Compliance with Statutory Procedure:

The Contract forfeiture was conducted in compliance with all requirements of RCW Chapter 61.30 in all material respects and the applicable provisions of the Contract described above.

G. Action to Set Aside:

The purchaser and any person claiming any interest in the purchaser’s rights under the Contract or in the property who were given the Notice of Intent to Forfeit and the Declaration of Forfeiture have the right to commence a court action to set aside the forfeiture by filing and serving a summons and complaint within sixty (60) days after the date this Declaration of Forfeiture is recorded, if the seller did not have the right to forfeit the Contract or failed to comply with the provisions of RCW Chapter 61.30 in any material respect.

H. Additional Information [as may be required by or consistent with the Contract or other agreement or RCW Chapter 61.30]:

NONE

/s/Laura Lundin

Laura Lundin Exhibit A: Legal Description

The Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 1 West of the W.M., Pierce County, Washington.

EXCEPT therefrom a strip of land 40 feet in width along the West side of said tract.

AND EXCEPT the South 20 feet conveyed to Pierce County, under Auditor’s File No. 817809.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington

IDX-1001903

September 6, 2024