Crystal Flush Reviews – Effective Toenail Fungus Treatment System?

Toenail fungus is a common nail infection that happens out of the blue. Many people won’t notice it until they see a prominent spot on their toes.

It can happen for any reason. Even a minor toe injury can get infected with fungi and become more serious.

Taking care of nail fungus in the initial stages is the best course of action to reduce the chance of internal infection. However, understandably, many fear the operation.

Most people prefer a straightforward solution where they can utilize a supplement to cure this problem.

Crystal Flush Balance is a dietary supplement available in capsule and oil form. Its primary function is treating toenail fungus. But does a treatment system targeting external and internal fungal growth work?

In this Crystal Flush review, we’ll give you all the details about this supplement so you can make an informed decision.

What is Crystal Flush?

A fungal toe infection can be irritating, painful, and embarrassing. In addition, it gets smelly and yellowish, forcing many people to wear socks to hide it.

This is where things get worse, as covering the fungus speeds up the infection. On the other hand, when you take off the socks, the fungus odor gets even nastier.

To solve this, Century Biotics developed Crystal Flush, which can eliminate fungal toenail infection within 21 days. Crystal Flush is available in two variants; oil and capsules. You get both of them in a bundle, as using them will remove external and internal causes of the infection.

Once your toenail is infected, the fungus breaks down internally and externally. So first, the Crystal Flush Balance capsules will remove the infection from the inside. Then, the oil will remove the external fungus, returning your toe to normal.

The serum applied to the skin is critical to this formula, as it prevents infection. In addition, the combination of natural ingredients in the capsules prevents infection from spreading further. This helps the body take better measures against the infection to remove it.

Crystal Flush Ingredients

Since there are two parts to a Crystal Flush treatment, each has its ingredients. We’ll start with the serum.

Crystal Flush Serum

Tolnaftate

Tolnaftate is added to the serum with only a 1% concentration so it can work with other ingredients to stop the growth of fungi. Although it doesn’t eliminate the infection, it does prevent its growth, allowing other elements to work better. It is also an excellent option to remove fungus-causing athlete’s foot, jock itch, and ringworm.

Tea Tree Oil

Made from the Melaleuca tree, this essential oil has beneficial antifungal and antibacterial properties. It doesn’t matter which body part is infected; this oil can eliminate it in days. On the other hand, it is an excellent remedy for lice removal.

Citronella Oil

Citronella oil is an essential oil extracted from lemongrass. It is a natural fungicide and helps heal wounds, making it a critical ingredient in Crystal Flush. However, you must only apply this oil to your skin, as consuming it can cause stomach aches and vomiting.

Lavender Oil

When the infection hits you, pain is inevitable. Toenail skin is sensitive when exposed; even a slight touch can cause pain. The lavender oil in this formula will help you relieve inflammation so your toe doesn’t look too swollen. On top of that, it soothes your toenail, so you’ll experience less pain when moving around.

However, it would be best if you remembered that the effect of lavender oil varies individually. Also, since the oil is only for external use, it will not eliminate the pain.

Crystal Flush Capsules

Caprylic Acid

Coconut oil contains caprylic acid, a beneficial ingredient to counter stubborn fungal infections deep inside your skin. It also reduces symptoms, allowing your body to recover.

Protease & Cellulase

Your body is its caretaker. It regularly creates enzymes and antibodies to fight disease and infections. For example, protease and cellulase are two enzymes to fight fungal infections. However, if the body is deficient, tackling the condition is harder. This is why Crystal Flush contains these enzymes to naturally improve your body for fighting infections.

Black Walnut

An imbalance in bacteria can hasten a fungal infection to spread. Black walnuts can help increase the number of good bacteria so your body can naturally fight against infection.

Oregano

Oregano is a prevalent medicinal herb. It is famous for killing harmful bacteria from the body and aiding in healing the infected parts. In addition, since it contains antiviral, antimicrobial, and antifungal properties, it’s a great help in eliminating toenail fungus.

Benefits of Crystal Flush

Thanks to its unique blend, Crystal Flush can provide multiple health benefits.

Remove the Root of the Fungal Infection

A significant benefit of Crystal Flush is that it removes the fungal infection core. This removes even the tiniest spore, allowing your toenail to recuperate and improve quickly. In addition, the antifungal serum goes deep inside the toes, which might itch initially but removes the infection, making your toe healthy.

Restore Toe Shape

While this mainly depends on how well your body helps recover, Crystal Flush can speed up the results. Toenail fungal infections can crack your nails, revealing skin that gets damaged easily, causing infection to spread even further.

The tea tree oil in Crystal Flush is an excellent addition to remove the fungus and help restore the nail’s shape. However, that doesn’t mean that the broken toenail part will recover. Instead, the infection will stop any new fungi, allowing your nails to grow without cracks.

Quick Results

Another good advantage of this toe fungus treatment is quick results. You can expect noticeable results within 21 days (as mentioned on the company’s website).

However, you must follow the instructions and keep your toes away from dirty areas for the best results.

No Pain

Since no operation is involved in this treatment, you won’t feel any pain. Yes, there will be some irritation when you first apply the oil, but no, it won’t cause any pain.

Also, you can move around and sleep without any interruption. Rest is mandatory during the first 21 days; the more you move around, the lesser the effect.

No Side Effects

One common problem people face when taking such supplements is their side effects. However, this two-step formula has no short-term or long-term side effects.

Once your toe is back in better health, you can stop using this and can continue your life normally. However, if you have sensitive skin that reacts to stuff easily, we recommend asking your physician before trying this product.

Purchasing Crystal Flush

Crystal Flush is available on multiple platforms, including Amazon, but you can get the best deal from the official website. Purchasing from the official website comes with a guarantee that the product is genuine. The prices are as follows:

Order a 30-day supply for $59

Order a 90-day supply for $147

Order a 180-day supply for $234

The company provides a 60-day money-back guarantee on your choice bundle. For more information, contact customer service via:

Telephone: 1-800-840-3486

Email: support@crystalflush.com

Address: 18711 Sherman Way #106E, Reseda, CA 91335

Crystal Flush Final Words

Crystal Flush excels in toe fungus treatment and as a general wellness supplement. Apart from treating internal and external toenail fungal infections, each of the 12 ingredients strengthens the body through the Crystal Flush system. Within 21 days, you should see definite results. Ensure you get adequate rest to clear the infection thoroughly. Visit the official website to learn more today!

