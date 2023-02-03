Clear Focus Reviewed (Change That Up)

Clear Focus is a nutritional supplement designed to support focus, clarity, and memory.

Developed by Change That Up, Clear Focus features a blend of natural, side effect-free ingredients to boost cognition in multiple ways.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Clear Focus and how it works today in our review.

What is Clear Focus?

Clear Focus is a nootropic supplement, or brain boosting formula, available exclusively through ChangeThatUp.com.

Priced at $29 per bottle, Clear Focus contains a blend of nootropic ingredients, botanical extracts, and nutrients to support cognitive function in various ways.

Some people take Clear Focus daily to boost attention at work or school. Others take it to enhance mood and motivation to become more productive. Some take it because they’ve noticed declining memory or an increasing number of “senior moments.”

Each

serving of Clear Focus contains ginkgo biloba, phosphatidylserine, N-acetyl L-carnitine, St. John’s wort, and other ingredients linked to memory, focus, brain power, and more. By taking one capsule of Clear Focus daily, you can give your brain the ingredients it needs to function at optimal strength.

Clear Focus is manufactured in the United States by an Arizona-based supplement company named Change That Up.

Clear Focus Benefits

Some people take Clear Focus to fight back against mental fog. Others take Clear Focus because they’ve noticed declining memory. Some like Clear Focus for boosting creativity and feelings of wellbeing, while others take it to balance mood.

Some of the advertised benefits of Clear Focus, according to Change That Up and the official website, include:

Powerful nootropic with a blend of science-backed botanical extracts and nutrients

Support mental focus

Boost clarity

Promote cognitive energy

Enhance motivation and productivity

Support creativity and overall feeling of wellbeing

Plus, because Clear Focus uses natural ingredients, the formula is free of side effects. Clear Focus can provide science-backed results on cognition without the side effects of more intensive solutions.

How Does Clear Focus Work?

Clear Focus works by providing your brain with crucial nutrients it needs along with a blend of herbs, plant extracts, and amino acids to promote other cognitive effects.

Clear Focus contains amino acids like L-glutamine, for example, which is the most prevalent amino acid in the brain. Your brain needs L-glutamine to create crucial neurotransmitters, including glutamate and GABA. During times of stress, your brain may have particularly low levels of L-glutamine, leading to noticeably lower energy levels. Clear Focus works by giving your body a strong dose of L-glutamine to replenish your body’s depleted stores.

Many of the ingredients in Clear Focus are plant or herb extracts. Clear Focus contains a dose of Huperzine A, for example, which is derived from the Huperzia serrata plant. Used for centuries as a natural cognition booster, Huperzia serrata plant extract is backed by modern evidence showing it’s a safe and effective way to support cognition in multiple ways.

Other notable herbs and plants in Clear Focus include ginkgo biloba and St. John’s wort, both of which are backed by centuries of use in traditional medicine. Ginkgo biloba is particularly popular in traditional Chinese medicine, for example, and modern studies show supplementing with ginkgo biloba can boost memory, recall, focus, and attention.

Clear Focus also works by supporting healthy levels of feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin. When your serotonin levels are low, you may feel unmotivated. Clear Focus works by supporting serotonin production, helping to naturally boost your mood.

Clear Focus may also support levels of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter linked to memory formation and focus. Studies show people with low acetylcholine levels have poor memory and attention. Clear Focus counteracts this affect with ingredients like N-acetyl L-carnitine, which supports the release of acetylcholine in your brain.

Overall, Clear Focus works in multiple ways to support focus, memory, attention, and overall cognition in your brain in various ways.

Clear Focus Ingredients

Change That Up discloses the dosage and concentration of every ingredient in Clear Focus upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other formulas sold online today. You can easily see what’s inside each serving of Clear Focus, how the supplement works, and what the concentration of each active ingredient is.

Here are all of the ingredients in Clear Focus and how they work, according to Change That Up:

Ginkgo Biloba: Ginkgo biloba has been a staple in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries, where it was used as everything from a libido booster to a brain supplement. Today, studies have reinforced the value of ginkgo biloba, connecting it to better memory formation, blood flow, and neurotransmission, among other effects. According to the official Clear Focus website, the ginkgo biloba in the supplement can improve blood flow to the brain, enhance neurotransmitter production, and improve memory, recall, focus, and attention, among other effects.

Phosphatidylserine: Phosphatidylserine is a fatty molecule found in every brain cell. It’s crucial for neurotransmission and blood flow. It also plays a crucial role in supporting myelin, which is the protective layer surrounding neurotransmitters. Because of these effects, phosphatidylserine may promote memory, learning, focus, and more.

N-Acetyl L-Carnitine (ALCAR): Like L-glutamine L-carnitine is an amino acid linked to various functions throughout the body. The acetylated version of L-carnitine, ALCAR, can help enhance the supply of energy to your brain. It also facilitates the release of acetylcholine, a critical brain chemical linked to memory formation. Your brain needs acetylcholine for alertness, memory, mental energy, and more.

St. John’s Wort: St. John’s wort is the largest ingredient in Clear Focus, with 250mg of St. John’s wort extract per serving. St. John’s wort has been linked to mood in multiple studies, with some studies even finding St. John’s wort is as effective as antidepressant medication for boosting mood and reducing symptoms of depression. St. John’s wort may support levels of serotonin, a crucial feel good neurotransmitter. Low levels of serotonin are linked to low motivation and poor mood. St. John’s wort may be able to help.

L-Glutamine: Many people take glutamine supplements daily as brain fuel. It’s an amino acid that plays a particularly important role in the brain because it’s a precursor to the brain’s primary neurotransmitters, glutamate and GABA. Glutamine is important for stress response because your body’s natural stores of glutamine drop with stress. Taking an L-glutamine supplement can replenish your body’s stores, helping you defend your body against the physical and cognitive effects of stress.

Bacopa Monnieri: Bacopa monnieri has been used in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine for centuries, where it was believed to play a crucial role in energy and cognition. Today, studies show Bacopa monnieri can enhance cognitive function, boost memory, and support overall brain activity in multiple ways. For all of these reasons and more, Bacopa monnieri remains one of the most popular ingredients in the nootropic supplement space.

Alpha Glycerylphosphorylcholine (Alpha GPC): Alpha GPC is a precursor to acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter important for memory formation and cognitive function. Many people take alpha GPC daily to support cognitive energy, boost physical performance, enhance mood, and support reaction time, among other benefits.

Huperzine A: Huperzine A is an extract of the Huperzia serrata plant. Discovered in the 1980s, Huperzine A is found in many nootropics for its effects on mental energy, focus, and clarity. Studies show Huperzine A can help enhance cognitive function, memory, and day-to-day mental energy, among other benefits.

Overall, Clear Focus contains a blend of science-backed ingredients to promote cognition and memory formation in various ways. Many of the ingredients are backed by science and have been proven to work in double-blind, placebo-controlled settings.

Scientific Evidence for Clear Focus

Change That Up cites 8 studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals as proof the ingredients in Clear Focus work as advertised. We’ll review that evidence below to explore how Clear Focus works, what the supplement does, and the science behind the formula.

St. John’s wort is the largest ingredient in Clear Focus, with 250mg of St. John’s wort extract in each serving of Clear Focus. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, St. John’s wort may have similar effects to antidepressant medication in certain people. Although experts don’t recommend treating depression with St. John’s wort, some studies have linked the plant extract to antidepressant properties. A 2016 study, for example, reviewed dozens of randomized controlled trials on St. John’s wort and found it was “not significantly different from antidepressant medication” in mild and moderate depression. Clear Focus claims to boost mood and motivation, and the high dose of St. John’s wort could be part of the reason for that.

L-glutamine is popular in brain health supplements and digestive health supplements. A 2020 study showed glutamine supplementation could help with mood and cognition in people dealing with hypoxia (low oxygen) at high altitudes, for example, suggesting glutamine has an important role on cognitive function. That same study found L-glutamine could help with inflammation, which could support mood and cognition. Meanwhile, a separate 2010 study showed glutamine played a critical role in neurotransmission. It helped facilitate neurotransmitters and raise levels of nitric oxide (NO), which could support blood flow and overall brain health in multiple ways. L-glutamine is the second largest ingredient in Clear Focus.

Phosphatidylserine is a popular nootropic supplement ingredient. It’s an endogenous phospholipid, or a fatty molecule not produced by your body. As a 2015 study published in Nutrition explains, phosphatidylserine appears to have multiple effects on the human brain. Your brain needs phosphatidylserine for healthy nerve cell membranes and myelin, for example. Good myelin is associated with long-term memory, memory formation, nerve cell preservation, and more. Myelin protects your neurotransmitters as they send signals throughout your body. For optimal nerve function and overall cognitive health, you need phosphatidylserine.

Overall, Clear Focus contains a blend of proven nootropic ingredients with transparent doses. The formula uses a blend of herbs, plants, and amino acids at clinically-significant doses to support brain health in various ways. By taking Clear Focus daily, you may be able to support significant effects on cognition and overall brain health.

Clear Focus Supplement Facts Label

Clear Focus contains a blend of plants, herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other ingredients. Change That Up discloses all ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to see exactly what’s inside each serving of Clear Focus and how it compares to other nootropics.

Here are all of the ingredients in each 1 capsule serving of Clear Focus:

250mg of St. John’s wort (0.3% extract)

150mg of L-glutamine

125mg of phosphatidylserine (4% complex consisting of lecithin and phosphatidylserine)

120mg of Bacopa monnieri leaf extract (20% bacosides)

50mg of ginkgo biloba leaf

50mg of N-acetyl L-carnitine HCl

5mg of alpha GPC

10mcg of Huperzine A (from Huperzia serrata plant extract)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including gelatin (from bovine sources), microcrystalline cellulose, vegetable magnesium stearate ,and silicon dioxide

Clear Focus Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Clear Focus is backed by strong reviews online, and most customers agree Clear Focus works as advertised to boost focus, cognition, and overall brain health in various ways.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by verified purchasers on the official Clear Focus website:

One customer claims he started to take Clear Focus after noticing he was forgetting little things – like where he left his keys or why he walked into a room. That man claims “Clear Focus has certainly helped me.”

Many customers have started to take Clear Focus because of brain fog. They noticed themselves becoming increasingly mentally foggy in the mornings or early afternoons, and it made it difficult to work. Clear Focus can help blast away mental fog.

One customer claims she was dealing with issues with brain fog, motivation, and overall productivity. After taking Clear Focus for just one week, however, she feels like she is charging through her day every day.

Another customer was noticing an increasing number of “senior moments,” so he decided to start taking Clear Focus. Now, he “cannot believe how much better [his] memory is” thanks to the supplement.

Many customers report taking Clear Focus every day to help with energy levels and clarity.

Other customers report feeling “razor sharp” focus at work and in everyday life thanks to Clear Focus.

Overall, most Clear Focus customers report experiencing a significant and noticeable improvement to brain power and overall cognition after taking Clear Focus, and most customers agree the supplement works as advertised to provide significant effects.

Clear Focus Pricing

Clear Focus is priced at $19 to $29 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

1 Bottle: $29

$29 3 Bottles: $72 ($24 Per Bottle)

$72 ($24 Per Bottle) 6 Bottles: $114 ($19 Per Bottle)

Each bottle of Clear Focus contains 60 servings (60 capsules). You take 1 capsule once or twice daily to support cognition. Each bottle of Clear Focus lasts 30 to 60 days.

Clear Focus Refund Policy

Change That Up may offer a 60 day moneyback guarantee on certain supplements. However, the official Clear Focus website does not disclose a specific refund policy upfront. Contact the Change That Up customer service team to explore your refund options.

About Change That Up

Change That Up is a nutritional supplement company found online at ChangeThatUp.com. Change That Up is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and is led by founder and CEO Kyle Bonnstetter. Kyle, according to the Change That Up About Us page, is a widely-recognized health and lifestyle expert who has worked with celebrities, athletes, and business executives to transform their lives.

In addition to Clear Focus, Change That Up sells three other supplements, including CardiaFlow, ProstateP4, and Charge.

You can contact Change That Up and the Clear Focus customer service team via the following:

Phone: 1-866-710-2525

1-866-710-2525 Email: support@changethatup.com

Change That Up manufactures Clear Focus in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

Final Word

Clear Focus is a nootropic supplement featuring a blend of plant extracts, amino acids, herbs, and nutrients to support cognition in various ways.

By taking one or two capsules of Clear Focus daily, you can give your brain the nutrients needed to support memory, focus, mood, and more – all with zero side effects.

