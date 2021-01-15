City Notices

City of Tacoma-vacate air rights over portion of Tacoma Ave S

by Ken Spurrell

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

January 14, 2021

On Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate the air rights over a westerly portion of Tacoma Avenue South, lying southerly of South 14th Street, to facilitate design variability on a residential building project. (1402 Tacoma, LLC; File No. 124.1422)

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535.

Resolution No. 40719, which set the public hearing date, and Resolution No. 40727, which amended the public hearing date, can be viewed in their entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for January 5, 2021, and January 12, 2021, respectively, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-917780

January 15, 2021

