CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 41075

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41075 A resolution setting Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of South Madison Street, lying south of South 40th Street, to facilitate an industrial park and associated storm ponds, utility extensions, and parking facilities.

(Bridge Point Tacoma, LLC; File No. 124.1432)

Resolution No. 41076 A resolution setting Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of South 50th Street, lying west of South Madison Street, to facilitate an industrial park and associated storm ponds, and utility extensions.

(Bridge Point Tacoma, LLC; File No. 124.1442)

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-968104

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and Friday, December 9, 2022.