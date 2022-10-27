CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 41047

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41047 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 1, 2022, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Ad Valorem and Emergency Medical Services tax levies for 2023.

Resolution No. 41048 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 1, and Tuesday, November 15, 2022, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the dates for the first and second public hearings by the City Council on the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Operating Budget, 2023-2024 Capital Budget, and the 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Program.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-965735

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, October 27, Friday, October 28, and Monday, October 31, 2022