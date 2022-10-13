CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 41039

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41039 A resolution setting Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of South Pine Street public right-of-way, for extended property area and potential extended business use.

(LBA LVF VII-COMPANY XXIII, LLC; File No. 124.1438)

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-964845

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, October 13, 2022 and Friday, October 14, 2022.