CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 40996

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40996 A resolution setting Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of the alley between North “L” Street and North “M” Street, lying northwest of North 10th Street, to cure a garage encroachment.

(Carla Moreno Montgomery and Ana Yesenia Celestino Valdovinos; File No. 124.1433)

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-958814

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, July 14, 2022 and Friday, July 15, 2022.