CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 40867 Adoption

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 16, 2021, adopted the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40867 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 30, 2021, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed amendments to the 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan for Housing, Community, and Economic Development projects.

Resolution No. 40868 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 30, 2021, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council to designate additional areas of the City as Residential Target Areas.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-943380

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, November 18, 2021 and Friday, November 19, 2021.