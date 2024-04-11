City of Tacoma-Resolution 41396

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 9, 2024, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41396 A resolution setting April 23, 2024, upon completion of the Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City on the 2024 Annual Action Plan for housing, community and economic development, and public services.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX-994527

April 11, 12, 2024