City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

City of Tacoma

Public Works Engineering

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS PW23-0263F

EAST LINCOLN AVE BRIDGE SEISMIC REHABILITATION

FED-AID NO. BHM-3296(008)

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, sendbid@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

In Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North, Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk 3628 South 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409 Monday – Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00

a.m. Pacific Time. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities

Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and

obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: The work under this contract is to provide professional services to design of the East Lincoln Ave Bridge. This project will enhance the seismic resilience of the existing bridge by replacing its current rocker and pin bearings, which are vulnerable to seismic events. The consultants’ role is to design to ensure the bridge’s safety and longevity. The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal for this work is 0%. Design, Reviews, and Specs Phase: 9 Months This phase will involve designing, reviewing, and finalizing specifications. It’s expected to take approximately 9 months to complete these tasks.

Form of Contract: Cost plus fixed fee.

Evaluation Criteria: Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria:

1. Consultant team structure/Key personnel

2. Firm’s/ Team’s qualifications and relevant experience.

3. Project Manager’s qualifications and relevant experience.

4. Experience with federally funded projects and local knowledge of FHWA/WSDOT requirements

5. Project schedule and team availability.

6. Voluntary DBE goal approach.

Anticipated RFQ Schedule: Following the SOQ submittal deadline, a Selection Advisory Committee (SAC)

will evaluate the written proposals. After the evaluation, the SAC will conduct interviews of the most qualified Respondents before final selection. Interviews are likely to occur the week of April 22, 2024, with a final selection occurring the week of April 29, 2024.

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code and in accordance with State of Washington law.

Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Assurance Statement:

The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages; or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from future bidding as non-responsible.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, and available at 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Requests for information regarding the Protest Policy may be obtained at by contacting the purchasing representative listed below.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting the purchasing representative, Carly Fowler, Buyer by email to cfowler@cityoftacoma.org, 253-502-8468, and 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information): The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed above in the Additional Information section.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities

can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-993588

March 25, April 1, 2024