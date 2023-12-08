City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

City of Tacoma

City Manager’s Office, Office of Strategy

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CM23-0248F

Tacoma 2024 Community

Survey

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday January 9, 2024

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Project Scope: The CONTRACTOR agrees to diligently and completely perform the services and/or deliverables consisting of the development and facilitation of a survey to determine community perceptions on City services, community conditions, and issues facing the community as outlined below.

Survey Questionnaire Design

The City will provide draft questions for review by the CONTRACTOR. The CONTRACTOR will review the questions for overall impact on length of time, how the question will impact the data, and to help ensure the City’s intent is being met by the question. The number and type of questions will be agreed upon and approved by the City and the CONTRACTOR before the questionnaire is develop in the CONTRACTOR’s software system.

Survey Methodology and Sampling Strategy

The CONTRACTOR will primarily use telephone surveying, but if participants prefer, an online web survey can be sent to Tacoma residents. In the RFP and interview process, the CONTRACTOR is welcome to propose other creative ways to reach Tacoma residents besides telephone surveying, in particular if these other ways might reach populations that may be less likely to answer the phone. The CONTRACTOR will collect data from at least 750 residents, of which 150 calls will come from each Councilmanic District, while meeting agreedupon racial, gender, and age quotas to produce representative data. These calls will utilize random sampling from a database created by the CONTRACTOR of Tacoma landline and cellphone numbers. The CONTRACTOR will provide the survey in English. The CONTRACTOR will provide the survey to residents who do not speak English or who prefer to take the survey in their primary language, but only in Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, Korean, Vietnamese, and Khmer.

The CONTRACTOR will pretest and clean the loaded questionnaire before live calling of residents begin.

Survey Results

Once the CONTRACTOR has completed fieldwork and data collection is complete, the survey results will be statistically representative of Tacoma’s demographics and geographies, including race, age, Councilmanic District, and other agreed upon data points. The CONTRACTOR will analyze the results and provide them to the City in the form of a report and a presentation to City Council. This analysis will include a section that illustrates the CONTRACTOR’s Derived Importance tool – the tool that provides satisfaction levels as well as how important a service is to a respondent and the creation of the priority matrix by service area.

Survey Report and Presentation

The CONTRACTOR will provide a PowerPoint presentation including all of the survey results in a key findings report, highlighting key statistically significant data points by service area and issue area. The CONTRACTOR will present the finding with City staff to City Council at a Study Session. The CONTRACTOR will allow the City access to a full dataset of results, excluding addresses, named, and phone numbers of respondents.

Estimate: $40,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with State of Washington law. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities.

Title VI Information: "The City of Tacoma" in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

