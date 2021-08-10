City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0017F

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department/

Science & Engineering Division

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES21-0017F

2021 Wastewater CIPP Sewer

Rehabilitation Project in Various Tacoma Locations

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Carrier:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal. City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal.

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

If possible, please include a flash drive of your full submittal.

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a pre-proposal meeting will be held via conference call at 10:00 A.M. PT, Monday, August 16, 2021. The phone number is 1-888-850-4523 and the conference code is 544766 to answer questions regarding the Equity In Contracting (EIC) Program and Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) requirements included in the Contract. Prospective bidders are urged to call in.

Project Scope: This Contract shall generally consist of rehabilitating approximately 12, 805 linear feet of 8-inch to 24-inch diameter wastewater sewer pipes utilizing cured-in-place pipe technology. This Work shall also include cleaning sewer pipes, disposing of waste materials, and performing CCTV inspections of the sewer pipes.

Estimate: $910,000 to $940,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave web page.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

