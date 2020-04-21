City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES20-0024F

City of Tacoma Environmental Services Department/Solid Waste Management

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES20-0024F Solid Waste Management SSI Compactor Maintenance Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows: By Carrier: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities, 3628 S 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409 In Person: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North, Guard House (east side of main building), 3628 S 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409 By Mail: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division, Tacoma Public Utilities, PO Box 11007 Tacoma, WA 98411-0007 Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled. Submittals in response to a RFB, RFP, RFQ, or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org. Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. • Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates. • Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation. Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held. Project Scope: The City of Tacoma (City), Environmental Services Department, Solid Waste Management Division is soliciting a Request for Bid (RFB) from qualified firms to furnish labor, materials, parts and supervision to perform maintenance, repair, renovation, and other mutually agreed upon work on the City’s East & West Compactor equipment at City of Tacoma, Solid Waste Management’s Resource and Transfer Station. The equipment includes two compactor systems manufactured by SSI Shredding Systems Inc., model number 4500 SPH. The contract resulting from this RFB will also allow for hiring the required craft and professional staff, and material and parts procurement as may be required by Solid Waste Management for this equipment maintenance. Estimate: N/A Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Samol Hefley, Senior Buyer by email to shefley@cityoftacoma.org Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline. Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468. IDX-896932

