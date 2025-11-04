LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Public Hearing Notice

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma Applicant: Tacoma-Pierce County Habitat for Humanity

Proposal: 24-lot subdivision of 3.47 acres for residential development with associated access road and utilities.

Location: 8030 East Sherwood Street

File No: LU24-0210 – Sherwood Court Preliminary Plat

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, is giving notice of a Public Hearing for the above proposal on January 8, 2026 at 9am in the Council Chambers on the 1st floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building at 747 Market St, Tacoma, WA 98402. There is also a virtual, Zoom option. Please see instructions at: https://tacoma.gov/government/departments/hearing-examiners-office/#hearing-schedule

The City has preliminarily determined a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance will be issued for the proposal, using the optional DNS process (WAC 197-11-350). The comment period for the environmental review closes on November 18, 2025 at 5pm. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A final determination will be made following the close of the comment period. An appeal of the environmental determination will be considered at the Public Hearing. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org/public-notice-map or upon request. You may testify in person at the Public Hearing or you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the staff contact listed below. A complete copy of the final decision will be mailed to those parties who request a copy or to those who have commented on the project. Appeal provisions will be included with both the summary and the complete copy of the final decision.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Staff Contact: Shanta Frantz, Planning and Development Services, 747 Market St, Rm 345, Tacoma, WA 98402; sfrantz@tacoma.gov.

IDX-1022155

November 4, 2025