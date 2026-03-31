Superior Court No. 25-2-13052-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Superior Court of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

Allison Pring, Plaintiff

v. 2524 South Yakima LLC; 2522 South Yakima LLC; Sustain+A+Build+ity LLC; the Estate of George A. Ancich; KS & JJ Properties LLC; Churchill MRA Funding I, LLC; JOHN DOES 1-10; And all other unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, Defendants.

No. 25-2-13052-1

Summons by Publication

To the Defendants the Estate of George A. Ancich; and any persons or parties claiming to have any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the Complaint:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after March 31st , 2026, and, defend the real property quiet title action in Pierce County Superior Court and answer the complaint of Allison Pring, (“Plaintiff”). You are asked to serve a copy of your answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at its office, stated below. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you, according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the clerk of said Court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is, amongst other relief, to Quiet Title, to Plaintiff, of a portion of land close to the boundary between 2528 S. Yakima Ave., Tacoma, WA, 98405 (parcel Number 2025160080), and, 2524 S. Yakima Ave., Tacoma, WA, 98405 (“2524 Parcel,” Parcel Number 2025160071). The current legal description of the 2524 Parcel is PARCEL A, CITY OF TACOMA

BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT LU 21–0057, RECORDED JUNE 10, 2021, UNDER RECORDING

NUMBER 202106105003, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. A portion of the relief

requested in the lawsuit is to Quiet Title, to Plaintiff, to a roughly 35 square foot portion of land (“Ancich Parcel”) located close to the boundary between the two above mentioned addresses/parcels, that has a record tile holder of George A. Ancich. The Ancich Parcel has Tax Parcel Number 2025170190.

Dated this 24 th day of March, 2026. Franzel Law, PLLC,

by: Ian P. Franzel, WSBA # 43192,

Attorneys for Plaintiff, 92 Lenora St., #140, Seattle, WA, 98121. Tel.: (206) 257-9931. Date of first publication in the Tacoma Daily Index, March 31 st , 2026.

IDX-1028492

March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, 2026