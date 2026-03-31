NO. 26-4-00650-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATES OF:

MACARIO E. JUSTO,

a/k/a MARCARIIO E. JUSTO

and

ANICETA B. JUSTO

Decedents

THE UNDERSIGNED has been appointed and qualified as Administratrix-Personal Representative of the above estates. Any person having a claim against the Decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administratrix-Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedents’ probate and non-probate assets.

Date of filing copy of Notice to

Creditors: March 26, 2026.

Date of First Publication: March 31, 2026.

/s/DENNIS L. COMSTOCK, WSBA NO. 7326

Attorney for the Estate

/s/ MINA J. PARKER

Administratrix-Personal Representative

Address For Mailing or Service:

Dennis L. Comstock, P.S.

Attorney at Law

6913 Citrine Ln SW

Lakewoos, WA 98498

(253) 535-3885

IDX-1028700

March 31, April 7, 14, 2026