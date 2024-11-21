City of Tacoma-Public Hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed amendments to Title 13 of the Municipal Code, relating to permitting levels of service and public notice.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook. Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, December 2, 2024. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41556, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for November 19, 2024, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office. For more information, please contact Shirley Schultz, Interim Division Manager, at (253) 345-0879, or sschultz@cityoftacoma.org. Nicole Emery City Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Subject of hearing The subject of the December 3, 2024, City Council public hearing is to solicit feedback on the Permitting Level of Service and Public Notice Code Amendments package, which proposes to alter the levels of service for land use permits (in general, reducing the time from complete application to a decision), clarify what constitutes a complete or inactive application, and modify the contents of land use public notices to note a comment start date.

Background The State of Washington, in Substitute Senate Bill 5290 and Substitute House Bill 1105, changed how much time local jurisdictions have to process land use permits, how fees are charged for the permits, and how public notices are worded. The City establishes these timelines, fees, and notices in TMC 13.05, Land Use Permits and Procedures. The proposed amendments to TMC 13 are intended to comply with the State mandates. The matter was taken to the City of Tacoma Planning Commission in May 2024, with a public hearing held June 5, 2024. Following a June 26, 2024, debrief, the Planning Commission prepared a letter of recommendation and proposed code amendments for Council consideration. The formal letter of recommendation, the findings and recommendations report, and other supporting documentation for the Planning Commission’s decision is available on the Code Amendments webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/CodeAmendments.

For more information, contact Shirley Schultz, Interim Division Manager, at (253) 345-0879 or sschultz@cityoftacoma.org.

IDX-1005615

November 21, 2024