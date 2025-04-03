CITY OF TACOMA-RESOLUTION 41652

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 1, 2025, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41652 A resolution acknowledging receipt of a Notice of Intention to Commence Annexation Proceedings received from parcel property owners located at 8717 McKinley Avenue East, 8615 McKinley Avenue East, and 8801 McKinley Avenue East, in unincorporated Pierce County; and setting Tuesday, April 15, 2025, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public meeting by the City Council on said annexation.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1011548

April 3, 4, 2025