City of Tacoma-Ordinances Passed

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28677 An ordinance amending Amended Substitute Ordinance No. 28624, relating to Firearms and Ammunition Tax, to change the effective date of the tax from July 1, 2020, to a date to be determined by the City Council in January 2021, and making this ordinance effective on July 1, 2020.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-902520

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, July 2, 2020.