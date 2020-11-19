CITY OF TACOMA-Ordinance No. 28700

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 17, 2020, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28700 An ordinance authorizing the reissuance of Tacoma Municipal Belt Line 8807 series freight switching tariff, effective January 1, 2021, and a tariff supplement, effective January 1, 2022.

Ordinance No. 28701 An ordinance amending Title 2 of the Municipal Code, relating to Buildings, to change the name to “Building and Development Code,” to streamline administration for fees and to update language for expanded use, increased flexibility, and other assistance in strategic permit services advancements, and by adding a new Chapter 2.22, entitled “Right-of-Way Development Code,” to provide guidance for permitting construction and maintenance activities with the City right-of-way and other administrative provisions.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-913978

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, November 19, 2020.