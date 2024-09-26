City of Tacoma-ORD 28980

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 24, 2024, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 28980 An ordinance amending Title 2 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Building and Development Code, by adding a new Chapter 2.23, entitled “Tower Crane Code”, and amending various chapters, to comply with changes to state law, effective January 1, 2025.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1002977

September 26, 2024