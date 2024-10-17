CITY OF TACOMA-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Transportation Benefit District Governing Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2025-2026 Transportation Benefit District Budget and Spending Plan. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook. Oral comments will be taken at the meeting. Those wishing to submit written comment may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, October 28, 2024. Written comments will be compiled, and forwarded to the City Council, and posted to the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. TBD 022, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for the October 15, 2024, Transportation Benefit District Governing Board special meeting, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Matt Fengler, Street Operations Assistant Division Manager, at mfengler@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5060.

Nicole Emery

City Clerk

City of Tacoma Transportation Benefit District Governing Board

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Transportation Benefit District Governing Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2025-2026 Transportation Benefit District Budget and Spending Plan. As authorized by RCW 35.21.225 and 36.73.020, City of Tacoma Ordinance No. 28099 established a Transportation Benefit District (TBD) for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, providing, and funding transportation improvements within the TBD consistent with any state, regional, or local transportation plans and necessitated by existing or reasonably foreseeable congestion levels. The City’s Office of Management and Budget estimates the City will collect $5,796,000

(authorized vehicle license fee) and $9,493,127 (sales tax increase of one tenth of one percent). This is a decrease in revenues of $5,668,429 from the previous biennium as the revenue generated from the sales tax increase of one tenth of one percent sunsets on December 31, 2025. In addition, there are anticipated investment revenues of $51,772 and a planned use of $364,400 of existing cash balance, bringing the total of TBD revenues for the 2025-2026 biennium to $15,705,299. The proposed Budget and Spending Plan includes the regular planned transfer of $5,800,000 to the 1065 Streets fund along with an additional $387,650 to 1065 Streets specifically to replace aging fleet equipment. In addition, there is a budgeted transfer of $9,493,127 to the 1085 Streets Initiative fund, and a balancing entry of $24,522 to the ending cash balance, for a total expense appropriation of $15,705,299. RCW 36.73.020 states the TBD Governing Board shall consider the following criteria when selecting transportation improvements: reduced risk of transportation facility failure and improved safety; improved travel time; improved air quality; increases in daily and peak period trip capacity; improved modal connectivity; improved freight mobility; cost-effectiveness of the investment; optimal performance of the system through time; and other criteria, as adopted by the governing body in Chapter 10.28 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information contact Matt Fengler at (253) 591-5060 or mfengler@cityoftacoma.org. IDX-1003994

October 17, 2024