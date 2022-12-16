City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

December 15, 2022

On Thursday, January 19, 2023,

at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of South “L” Street, lying north of South 5th Street, and a portion of South 4th Street, lying west of South “L” Street, to facilitate a Multicare Health System redevelopment project. (Multicare Health System; File No. 124.1426)

The hearing will be conducted in a

hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the hearing will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/hearing_examiner/hearing_schedule or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535.

Resolution No. 41084, which set

the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for December 13, 2022, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

December 16, 2022