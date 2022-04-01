City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

March 31, 2022

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of the alley between North “L” Street and North “M” Street, lying northwest of North 10th Street, to cure a garage encroachment.

(Carla Moreno Montgomery and Ana Yesenia Celestino Valdovinos; File No. 124.1433)

Pursuant to Proclamation of Emergency Rule No. 5, the hearing will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535

Resolution No. 40935, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for March 29, 2022, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

April 1, 2022