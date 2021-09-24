City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

September 23, 2021

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed amendments to Titles 13 and 19 of the Municipal Code, entitled Land Use Regulatory Code and Shoreline Master Program, as recommended by the Planning Commission and modified by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee, to replace Amended Ordinance No. 28470, Tideflats Interim Regulations, as extended by Ordinance Nos. 28542, 28583, 28619, 28671, 28696, and 28759. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40837, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for September 21, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Stephen Atkinson, Principal Planner, Planning and Development Services, at satkinson@cityoftacoma.org. Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Tideflats and Industrial Land Use Regulations

Tuesday, October 5, 2021, no earlier than 5:15 p.m.

Virtual City Council Meeting

The City Council, on November 21, 2017, passed Amended Ordinance No. 28470, establishing interim regulations for the Tideflats and other heavy industrial zoning districts. On October 20, 2020, Amended Ordinance No. 28696 directed the Planning Commission to review the Interim Regulations and to recommend a non-interim ordinance to replace the Interim Regulations, in advance of the completion of the Tideflats Subarea Plan. The Planning Commission forwarded a recommendation on April 7, 2021 which was the subject of a City Council public hearing on April 27, 2021. Following the public hearing, the City Council referred the proposed amendments to the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee (IPS) for review. On August 30, 2021, the IPS Committee recommended modifications to the Planning Commission proposal. The modifications are available at www.cityoftacoma.org/tideflatsinterim, relating to the following subjects: 1. New and Expanded Cleaner Fuel Facilities Permitted. 2. Petroleum Fuel Facility Projects for Maintenance, Safety, Security, or Required to Meet Regulatory Changes.

3. National Security Petroleum Fuel Facilities. 4. Projects which have undergone Environmental Review and Mitigated Impacts.

5. Financial Assurance.

6. High Impact Uses.

7. Residential – Northeast Tacoma Slope.

8. Residential Use in the M-1 District.

The current interim ordinance will expire on December 2, 2021. Additional Information

The following documents are available for review at www.cityoftacoma.org/tideflatsinterim: Infrastructure, Planning and Sustainability Committee Recommendation

The Planning Commission Findings of Fact and Recommendations Report Amended Ordinance No. 28470 that established the Tideflats Interim Regulations For more information or questions about the proposed Interim Regulations, please contact Mr. Stephen Atkinson, Principal Planner, at satkinson@cityoftacoma.org

