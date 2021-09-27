No. 21-4-01904-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-01904-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Matter of the Estate of: CHARLES MITCHEL CLARK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LYNDA SHAMBLIN-NELSON, has been appointed and qualified as Administrator of the above-entitled Estate on September 23, 2021, that all persons having claims against the deceased are hereby required to serve or mail the same on the Administrator, LYNDA SHAMBLIN-NELSON and JUDSON C. GRAY, attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or thirty (30) days after a notice to the Creditor has been mailed or served per RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), whichever is later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.

Date of First Publication: September 27, 2021

Notices can be mailed to JUDSON C. GRAY at 4142 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406.

DATED this ___ day of ____, 2021. JUDSON C. GRAY, WSBA #15195

Attorney for Administrator

IDX-939067

September 27, October 4, 11, 2021