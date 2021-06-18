City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

June 17, 2021

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Home In Tacoma Project housing policy actions, including amendments to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code, along with recognition of a Housing Action Plan to guide ongoing implementation, as recommended by the Planning Commission. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40796, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for June 15, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Elliott Barnett, Senior Planner, Planning and Development Services, at planning@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5030 (Option 4).

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Tuesday, July 13, 2021, upon completion of regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Home In Tacoma Project housing policy actions, including amendments to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code, along with recognition of a Housing Action Plan to guide ongoing implementation, as recommended by the Planning Commission. Provide comments to the City Council as they consider actions to increase housing supply, choice, and affordability, along with steps to get housing growth right. It’s getting harder to find housing in Tacoma. The City is considering changes to housing rules intended to adapt to evolving housing needs, including to:

Allow diverse, low-scale housing types in Tacoma’s predominately single-family neighborhoods, allow mid-scale multifamily housing in areas close to shopping and transit, ensure new housing complements the scale and design of each neighborhood, expand policies and programs to make housing more affordable and reduce displacement, and guide housing growth to support multiple community goals.

The City Council is considering a new direction for housing growth in Tacoma-a move away from exclusive single-family zoning citywide. Recommendations developed by the Planning Commission would establish policy guidance to allow more housing types, while emphasizing the importance of neighborhood design and scale. The recommendations would establish the Low-scale Residential and Mid-scale Residential land use designations, and start a City-wide review of residential zoning and standards. The recommendations also include a Housing Action Plan and near-term code changes to implement adopted policies. The City has now issued a final environmental (SEPA) determination addressing growth impacts of the recommended actions.

To learn more visit cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma or join us at:

INFORMATION MEETINGS:

Tuesday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom Overview + Focus on Low-scale Residential Thursday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom Overview + Focus on Mid-scale Residential For more information, please contact Elliott Barnett, Senior Planner, at planning@cityoftacoma.org or at (253) 591-5030 (Option 4).

June 18, 2021