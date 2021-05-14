City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

May 13, 2021

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2021 and 2022-2027. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40779, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for May 11, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Jennifer Kammerzell, Principal Engineer, Public Works, at JKammerzell@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5511

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 5:15 PM

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the draft Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program Amended 2021 and 2022-2027. Section 35.77.010 of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) provides that the legislative body of each city and town prepare and adopt a comprehensive transportation program for the ensuing six calendar years and annually thereafter pursuant to one or more public hearings, prepare and adopt a revised and extended comprehensive transportation program, and each one-year extension and revision thereof will be filed with the Secretary of Transportation of the State of Washington. Section 35.77.010 of the RCW further provides that each city will include in their comprehensive transportation program how they intend to expend the revenues for non-motorized transportation purposes. The comprehensive transportation program can be amended at any time with City Council adoption after a public hearing.

The draft program includes roadways, bridges, non-motorized facilities, sidewalks and other capital related transportation projects. The draft program is based upon anticipated revenues versus desirable projects. There are always more projects than available revenues. The City adopted the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) in December 2015, which includes a prioritized list of transportation projects. The adoption of the TMP included citywide community outreach and two public hearings. The proposed list of projects to be added to the draft program support the goals and policies as well as network priorities outlined in the TMP.

Staff provided a presentation to the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee on the proposed list of projects to be added to, removed from, or consolidated with other project in the draft program on April 14, 2021 and April 28, 2021. Staff also provided a presentation to the Transportation Commission on the proposed list of projects to be added to, removed from, or consolidated with other projects in the draft program on February17,2021.Additionally, staff provided a presentation to the Transportation Commission on the full draft program on April 21, 2021. The Transportation Commission reviews the draft program for consistency with the Transportation Master Plan.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Kammerzell, Principal Engineer, at (253) 591-5511 or jkammerzell@cityoftacoma.org. IDX-927466

May 14, 2021