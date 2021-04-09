City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

April 8, 2021

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan for Housing, Community, and Economic Development, and Public Services. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40768, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for April 6, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Felicia Medlen, Community and Economic Development Division Manager, at FMedlen@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5238.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at

approximately 5:15 PM

A. Subject of Hearing: Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan

B. Background:

Tacoma and Lakewood intend to adopt the 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan (AAP), providing an annual spending plan for federal Housing and Urban Development grants to address housing, community, and economic development needs in both cities. As the lead entity of the HOME consortium, the Tacoma City Council will take final action on HOME funded activities for both jurisdictions. The AAP will provide a spending plan for the following monies:

CITY OF TACOMA Proposed use of funds recommended for Tacoma City Council approval is based upon federal funding that includes: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): $5,300,440 * $2,460,177 in new allocation

* $300,000 in program income

* $2,540,263 in unallocated, prior year resources

HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) (Tacoma portion): $1,342,557 * $1,087,226 in new allocation

* $255,331 in program income

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): $215,615

Recommended activities will be implemented as part of the AAP beginning July 1, 2021.

PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD

The recommended 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan for each jurisdiction will be available for public review from March 29, 2021 to April 30, 2021. The document will also be available on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/conplan. Limited copies of these documents are available by post upon request.

A public hearing by the Tacoma City Council is scheduled for April 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., with final action by the City Council on May 11, 2021. Tacoma City Council meetings can be accessed at https://cityoftacoma.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. For reasonable accommodation, contact the City Clerk at 253-591-5505 before 5:00 p.m. the Monday preceding the scheduled meeting. Electronic comment may be submitted until 5pm on April 30, 2021 via email to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org, or by using the survey link posted with draft plan. Written comments may be mailed to: Erika Bartlett, Contract and Program Auditor, Community & Economic Development Department, City of Tacoma 747 Market St., Room 900 Tacoma, WA 98402.

The Annual Action Plan will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for review and approval on May 17, 2021.

