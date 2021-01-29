City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

January 28, 2021

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 43 acres of Tacoma Water property, located at the northwest corner of 134th Avenue East and 144th Street East in the Puyallup vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to the Puyallup School District No. 3, for the amount of $2,025,000. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40734, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for January 26, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, at GMuller@cityoftacoma.org or 253-502-8256.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at approximately 5:15 PM

Proposed sale of approximately 43 acres of property located at the northwest corner of 144th Street East and 134th Avenue East in unincorporated Pierce County, Washington.

A public hearing has been scheduled regarding a proposed sale to the Puyallup School District No. 3 of property owned by the City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Water Division (dba Tacoma Water) in the amount of $2,025,000. This property, identified as Pierce County Assessor tax parcel number 0419141088, has been declared surplus to the needs of the City of Tacoma/Tacoma Water and is no longer required for operational purposes.

For additional information, please contact Greg Muller, Real Estate Officer, via phone at (253) 606-4688 or via e-mail at gmuller@cityoftacoma.org.

January 29, 2021