City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

January 14, 2021

On Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing, which was previously granted a continuance by the Hearing Examiner, on the request to vacate a portion of the alley right-of-way, lying between South 11th and South 12th Streets, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South “J” Street, to facilitate an affordable market housing, office, and small business space.

(Forterra Hilltop East, LLC and Forterra Hilltop West, LLC; File No.124.1409)

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535.

Resolution No. 40725, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for January 12, 2021, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-917778

January 15, 2021