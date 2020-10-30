City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

October 29, 2020

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of East “K” Street, and the alley, between East 26th Street and East Wiley Avenue, west of East “L” Street, for business development and expansion. (Nielsen Pacific, LTD et al.; File No. 124.1421)

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Ronda Van Allen, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5052.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Resolution No. 40678, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for October 27, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-912562

October 30, 2020