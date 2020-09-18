City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

September 17, 2020

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the potential reauthorization, extension, and modification of the Residential Infill Pilot Program, as codified in the Tacoma Municipal Code, Section 13.05.060. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/89027150863, and entering the meeting ID 890 2715 0863, when prompted.

Only written comments will be accepted for the public hearing. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Resolution No. 40647, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for September 15, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Mesa Sherriff, Senior Planner, at msherriff@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5480.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

Residential Infill Pilot Program Regulations

Public Hearing: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Regulatory Code Changes under Review by the Council

In response to community and City leaders concerns about displacement and an immediate need for more housing in the Tacoma, Council adopted Ordinance 28336. The ordinance allowed for the creation of the Residential Infill Pilot Program (TMC13.05.060) in 2016. The program promotes innovative residential infill housing while ensuring high-quality and neighborhood compatibility by providing tools to evaluate new housing types, exploring housing diversity, and informing future Council decisions. The current program has reached capacity. The proposed modifications to the Residential Infill Pilot Program, which are summarized below, would extend and expand the program and provide new flexibilities. For more information and the draft program documents, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/infill. Expand Infill Housing Types:

* Add a new Planned Infill Housing category (formerly referred to as Density-based Housing)

* Increase the number of each housing type allowed through the program

Modify design requirements and other standards, including:

* Increase flexibility for the Two-family Housing type by removing the requirement to be on a corner lot, and to present the general appearance of a detached single-family dwelling * Increase emphasis on qualitative design review of all categories

* Other changes for improved design outcomes, program clarity and consistency with Building Code

* Remove parking requirement for projects reviewed by the Infill Pilot Program Streamline the permit process:

* Integrate the Infill Pilot Program review process into the Conditional Use Permit process (rather than requiring both separately)

* Update the program handbook to reflect changes and promote quality and performance through improved guidance. For more information, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/Infill or contact Mesa Sherriff, Senior Planner at (253) 591-5480, msherriff@cityoftacoma.org.

