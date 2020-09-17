City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Non-Significance, Adoption/Addendum of existing environmental document

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Rhoads Property Holding Proposal: 122,400 s.f. storage facility with 22,200 c.y. of grade & fill Location: 2702 South Union

File No. LU20-0177

Document Adopted and Supplemented:

Determination of Nonsignificance LU18-0135, June 22, 2018.

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency, including the prior environmental review noted above. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on October 1, 2020 to the Planning and Development Services Department, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the building permit is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

