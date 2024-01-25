City of Tacoma-Notice of Action

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Non-Significance/Notice of Action

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Brian Wang, P.E. City of Tacoma Public Works Engineering

Proposal: Street paving with a structural section.

Location: Ferry Street from South 12th Street to South 14th Street (LID 8670) SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU23-0244. City of Tacoma, Public Works Department, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Further, Public Works Department has granted authorization to proceed with construction of Ferry Street with an extension of surface water mains per plans filed as Specification No. PW23-0219F.

Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on February 8, 2024 to Public Works Department, Engineering Division, LID section, 747 Market Street, Suite 508, 253-591-5522 and rrodrig1@cityoftacoma.org. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on February 9, 2024. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Any action to set aside, enjoin, review, or otherwise challenge such action on the grounds of noncompliance with the provisions of chapter 43.21C RCW (State Environmental Policy Act) shall be commenced on or before February 22, 2024. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County and shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

IDX-990534

January 25, February 1, 202