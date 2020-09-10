City of Tacoma
NOTICE
CHANGE OF REGULAR MEETINGS
Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee
Please be advised the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee has changed the regularly scheduled meetings to the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 4:30 p.m. beginning with the meeting on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The meetings will be held virtually in response to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation and the City Council’s directive.
Doris Sorum
City Clerk
IDX-908288
September 10, 2020