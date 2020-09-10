City Notices

City of Tacoma-NOTICE

City of Tacoma-NOTICE

by Ken Spurrell

City of Tacoma

NOTICE

CHANGE OF REGULAR MEETINGS

Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee

Please be advised the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee has changed the regularly scheduled meetings to the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 4:30 p.m. beginning with the meeting on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The meetings will be held virtually in response to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation and the City Council’s directive.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-908288

September 10, 2020

Leave a Reply

Related Stories

City of Tacoma-Notice of Public Hearing
City of Tacoma-Notice of Public Hearing
 By Index Staff
City of Tacoma-Resolutions Passed
City of Tacoma-Resolutions Passed
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Tacoma-Ord’s passed
City of Tacoma-Ord’s passed
 By Ken Spurrell
Metro Parks Tacoma-Remote Telephone Meeting
Metro Parks Tacoma-Remote Telephone Meeting
 By Ken Spurrell
Subscribe
TO TACOMA
DAILY INDEX
LEARN MORE