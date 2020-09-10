City of Tacoma

NOTICE

CHANGE OF REGULAR MEETINGS

Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee

Please be advised the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee has changed the regularly scheduled meetings to the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 4:30 p.m. beginning with the meeting on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The meetings will be held virtually in response to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation and the City Council’s directive.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-908288

September 10, 2020