City of Tacoma Legal Notice-Resolution No. 40754

by Ken Spurrell

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 9, 2021, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, as follows: Resolution No. 40754 A resolution setting Tuesday, March 23, 2021, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 4,225 square feet of Tacoma Power property, located in the Graham vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to Pierce County, for the amount of $17,450.

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-921888

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, 2021.

