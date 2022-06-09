CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 7, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28815 An ordinance creating a new fund, to be known and designated as “Custodial Forfeitures Fund”, to segregate cash deposits that are being held in trust for others.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 9, 2022.