City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma

SEPA File #LU22-0086 for Proposed College Park Historic District (CPHD): City of Tacoma Planning & Development Services has issued a Preliminary Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), after review of an environmental checklist, on the proposed CPHD. The Planning Commission will take public comment on the proposal at a public hearing on June 1, 2022, 5:30 PM, and accept written comments on the proposal or the DNS through June 3, 5 PM, via e-mails to planning@cityoftacoma.org. The DNS will become final on June 10, 2022, unless modified by the City based on public comments received. Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) has recommended adding the CPHD, located near Univ. of Puget Sound, to the Tacoma Register of Historic Places in recognition of its history and character. If approved by the City Council, the CPHD would be administered as an overlay zone, and changes to properties within the district would require design review by LPC before permits are issued. For more information, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/CollegeParkHD. IDX-954800

May 20, 2022