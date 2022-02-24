CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 22, 2022, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28804 An ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of one or more series of Sewer Revenue Bonds, in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $105,000,000, to finance and/or reimburse the City for costs associated with the construction, improvement, and equipping of the City’s municipal sewer system, and to pay costs of issuing the bonds; providing the form and terms of the bonds; and delegating the authority to approve the method sale and the final terms of the bonds.

Ordinance No. 28805 An ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of one or more series of Solid Waste Revenue Bonds, in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $16,000,000, to finance and/or reimburse the City for costs associated with the construction, improvement, and equipping of the City’s municipal solid waste system, and to pay costs of issuing the bonds; providing the form and terms of the bonds; and delegating the authority to approve the method sale and the final terms of the bonds.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-949330

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, February 24, 2022.